SK Hynix Begins Shipping First 24GB LPDDR5X Mobile DRAM For Next-Gen Smartphones







SK hynix announced it is now mass producing what it claims is the industry's first 24-gigabyte (GB) Low Power Double Data Rate 5X (LPDDR5X) mobile DRAM for a new round of smartphones with more memory than ever before. OnePlus is getting the party started as the first to use SK hynix's new DRAM packages, and specifically on its Ace 2 Pro with 24GB of memory (the Red Magic 8S Pro+ with 24GB of RAM isn't out yet).









I don't anticipate SK hynix's 24GB LPDDR5X memory chips finding their way to Apple's iPhone lineup anytime soon, but Android devices are another matter. We'll have to wait and see what other devices jump aboard the 24GB caboose, but rest assured the Ace 2 Pro won't be the only one.





"With the timely supply of 24GB LPDDR5X from SK hynix, we were able to become the first to launch a smartphone that features the industry’s largest capacity DRAM," said Louis Li, Vice President of Marketing at OPPO. "This new smartphone will allow the customers to enjoy optimized multi-tasking environment as well as extended battery life."













As for the DRAM itself, SK hynix says it operates in the ultra-low voltage range of 1.01V to 1.12V as standardized by the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JEDEC). SK hynix further states that it can process 68GB of data per second. As a point of reference, that's sufficiently fast enough to transfer 13 Full HD 1080p movies in a single second.





"The company integrated the High-K Metal Gate (HKMG2) process in the 24 GB LPDDR5X package, enabling the product to deliver outstanding power efficiency and performance," said SK hynix. "The addition of the 24GB package to our mobile DRAM product portfolio has given us a more flexibility in accommodating customers’ needs."



