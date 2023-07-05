Red Magic 8S Pro Wins Race To 24GB Of RAM, Rocks Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2
Nubia Technology has announced its latest generation flagship smartphones, the Red Magic 8S Pro and the Red Magic 8S Pro+, in its home market of China. The tech company is slated to deliver the first-ever smartphone that rocks an astounding 24GB of RAM.
In terms of display and design, the two new smartphones in the Red Magic lineup are pretty similar on the outside. Both have a micro-etched embossed texture on the rear panel. The Red Magic 8S Pro also comes with the iconic RGB-enabled fan that is designed to not only cool the device, but provides that gamer feel to it as well. The front panel of both devices sports a front-facing camera under the screen, allowing for a seamless viewing experience (no notch!).
Speaking of the display, it will be a 6.8-inch OLED panel, offering a 2480 x 1116 pixel resolution. It will also include a 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit color depth, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and a 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut, according to a report by GizmoChina.
Powering the next iteration of the Red Magic smartphone is said to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor. This will be a step up in processing power over the current Red Magic 8 Pro model, which runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The 8+ Gen 2 has a higher clock speed of 3.36GHz and will be paired with up to a gargantuan LPDDR5X 24GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
In order to keep the 8S Pro running for any decent amount of time, Nubia is providing a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging which can be fully charged in a mere 35 minutes. The 8S Pro+ model will include the same battery, but bumps up the fast-charging power to 165W, powering up the device in a mind-boggling 14 minutes.
In order to provide a more competent gaming phone experience, the two phones will also include a dedicated Redcore R2 chipset along with a pair of shoulder-mounted 520Hz gaming triggers. Oh, and both will rock a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Rounding out the specs of these two new smartphones are the cameras. The front-facing camera will be a 16-megapixel OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor. The triple camera array on the rear of the units will consist of a 50-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
The Red Magic 8S Pro and 8S Pro+ will be launched in China with a starting price tag of 3,999 Yuan for the base model, with a handful of other options available. There is no word on when or if the duo will make their way to the US market.