Silicon Motion Preps PCIe 5.0 SSD Controllers For Blistering Next Gen SSDs

Before we get to that, let's go over the bandwidth limits of each PCI Express specification to date, starting with PCI Express 1.0...

PCIe 1.0: 2.5GT/s transfer rate, 250MB/s per lane bandwidth, 4.0GB/s x16 bandwidth

2.5GT/s transfer rate, 250MB/s per lane bandwidth, 4.0GB/s x16 bandwidth PCIe 2.0: 5.0GT/s transfer rate, 500MB/s per lane bandwidth, 8.0GB/s x16 bandwidth

5.0GT/s transfer rate, 500MB/s per lane bandwidth, 8.0GB/s x16 bandwidth PCIe 3.0: 8.0GT/s transfer rate, 1GB/s per lane bandwidth, 16GB/s x16 bandwidth

8.0GT/s transfer rate, 1GB/s per lane bandwidth, 16GB/s x16 bandwidth PCIe 4.0: 16GT/s transfer rate, 2GB/s per lane bandwidth, 32GB/s x16 bandwidth

16GT/s transfer rate, 2GB/s per lane bandwidth, 32GB/s x16 bandwidth PCIe 5.0: 32GT/s transfer rate, 4GB/s per lane bandwidth, 64GB x16 bandwidth

A typical high-performance consumer SSD ships in an M.2 form factor with an NVMe interface, operating at x4 speeds (four lanes of traffic). That means the ceiling for today's PCIe 4.0 models can, in theory, reach a maximum speed of 8GB/s.







Overhead cuts into the theoretical maximum, and other factors influence top speeds, such as the type of NAND flash memory and the SSD controller chip. But with drives like Samsung's SSD 980 Pro offering transfer speeds of up to 7GB/s, there is not much headroom left. Not until PCIe 5.0 arrives in earnest, which will pave the way for SSDs that are twice as fast.





During a recent conference call to discuss its fourth quarter earnings, Silicon Motion indicated it has PCIe 5.0 controllers in the pipeline, though they will not be coming out this year.





"With our new PCIe Gen5 enterprise SSD controllers sampling in the second half of next year, we are not expecting our enterprise SSD controller to be a material contributor to our $1 billion sale objective. We are planning on material enterprise SSD controller sales contribution only after 2023," Silicon Motion president and CEO Wallace C. Kou said during the call.