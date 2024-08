Windows Admins Are Urged To Patch TCP/IP Zero Click Security Exploit

This one's important, so let's get right to it: a new security flaw in all versions of Windows opens the door for a wormable remote code execution vulnerability. That means it can be exploited by an automated worm with zero user interaction required, and it gives the remote attacker the ability to execute code on the targeted system without authentication. This is exactly as bad as it sounds.

The attack, which was discovered by Chinese researcher Xiao Wei of Cyber KunLun, said that he discovered it "several months ago" and reported it to Microsoft. Speaking on Xwitter, Wei said "Considering its harm, I will not disclose more details in the short term." The MSRC page is a little more informative; it says that an attacker can "repeatedly send ... specially crafted IPv6 packets ... which could enable remote code execution."





The exploit's description on MSRC.

To put it in perspective for you, Microsoft assigned this issue, known as CVE-2024-38063 a severity score of 9.8 out of a possible 10. This is just about as bad as it gets. Affected systems that are exposed to the internet using IPv6—that means basically all Windows systems at this point—could be attacked and compromised in an automated fashion, even if the machine is secure and the user does nothing to approve or allow the exploit.Fortunately, Microsoft has already patched this particular bug along with six other zero-day vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited in the wild. To protect yourself, all you need to do is make sure you have the latest Windows updates. The other zero-days comprised privilege escalation flaws and remote code execution flaws in a variety of Windows and Office components, including a flaw rated 8.8/10 related to Office's macro features.If for whatever reason you can't update right now, an easy mitigation is to simply disable IPv6, although this will break internet access for a lot of people outside of the first world. Ultimately everyone needs to get updated as fast as possible; bugs like this are a stark reminder of why Microsoft mandated automatic updates in Windows 10.