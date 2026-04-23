Sennheiser Launches HD 480 Pro Closed-Back Headphones for Studio Recording





Sennheiser has finally addressed a long-time fan request by launching the HD 480 Pro, a closed-back iteration of the HD 490 Pro (with plenty of DNA from other series like the HD 600). The company's aim with this is to offer greater passive isolation combined with Sennheiser's studio-centric performance.









The build of the HD 480 Pro prioritizes longevity and comfort for extended mixing sessions. For example, it features a lightweight, reinforced headband and plush, replaceable velour ear pads that contribute to passive noise attenuation without exerting excessive clamping force. There are some gentle grooves thoughtfully molded into the ear pads to fit temples of glasses.





Wanting it to be the "most versatile professional headphones to date," Sennheiser has opted for a 130 ohm impedance, making the headphones flexible enough to be driven by smartphones as much as dedicated studio interfaces or high-quality portable recorders. The set also incorporates a detachable mini-XLR to 3.5mm cable system with a screw-on 6.3mm adapter.









The existence of headphones like the 480 Pro is part of the rising demand for professional-grade monitoring in home studios and mobile production environments, especially where ambient noise is unavoidable. By porting the acoustic signature of its high-end audiophile products into a closed-back chassis, Sennheiser is targeting a demographic of engineers and enthusiasts who require privacy and noise rejection.





Rounding it all up, the HD 480 Pro is circumaural with closed-back dynamics that features 38mm drivers, 3Hz–28,700Hz frequency range, 130-ohm impedance, and a flat, detailed sound profile with <0.5% distortion. Other key features include high-power 130dB SPL capacity, detachable cables (left/right connection option), and a simple carry sack (or a proper travel case if you get the Plus variant).





If you'd like to snag yourself a Sennheiser headset right now, then check these out:

Sennheiser HD 480 Pro ($399.00)

($399.00) Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus ($519.00)

($519.00) Sennheiser HD 490 Pro ($429.00)

($429.00) Sennheiser HD 490 Pro Plus ($499.00)

No doubt, the challenge behind the HD 480 Pro was how to replicate the open soundstage Sennheiser is famous for within a sealed acoustic environment. What Sennheiser did was develop the Vibration Attenuation System, which is design-speak for specific measures to "eliminate unwanted vibration, reflections and distortion, preserving the clarity of the signal."