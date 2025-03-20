Sennheiser's New HD 550 Headphones Take Aim At Audiophiles And Gamers





Sennheiser's consumer audio division is steadily building its entry-level HD 500 series of headphones this year. The latest hardware to hit the shelves is the HD 550 open-back set that touts a featherweight design, a frequency response of 6Hz to 39.5 kHz, and modular components, which means users can easily swap out earpads and cables to suit their needs. In an interesting twist, Sennheiser isn't just pushing the 550 for audio enthusiasts, but also for gamers (with some caveats).













Hot off the well-received $280 HD 505 Copper , Sennheiser has released the HD 550 with a slight shift in tuning that will still entertain audio fans but also gamers. In fact, the company's brief says that the new cans bring "superb, lag-free spatial awareness and immersion."







We don't doubt that, but buyers looking for a modern take on the old PC line , including features like detachable mics (or any mic for that matter), Bluetooth, digital spatial audio, game-specific audio optimization via an app, or RGB lighting might wonder what the 550 brings to the table, especially considering the price of entry.





In terms of tuning, where the 505 carried a more "traditional" analytical Sennheiser tuning , the 550 purportedly adds warmth in the bass to mid-bass regions and slight extended treble to cater to a wider audience (and by extension, use cases, outside of professional applications). Those expecting sub-bass that can be felt may be disappointed, however. Spaciousness comes thanks to the Sennheiser's bespoke take on open-back design with specially-located acoustic mesh and the optimally angled 38-millimeter dynamic drivers, putting the listener right in the middle of the action. Something to note, even though the sensitivity of the 550 isn't listed, the 150 ohm nominal impedance potentially means that you'll need an amp to make these sound the best.













Being wired, there's no lag to speak of compared to Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Long-term comfort takes precedence as well, weighing at a low 237 grams (8.4 ounces) with what little weight spread across large synthetic velour ventilated earpads and a deep padded headband.





In the box, the HD 550 comes with a 1.8-meter cable with 3.5mm to 3.5mm termination, and a 6.35mm adapter. Users also have the ability switch out the earpads and cables (e.g. balanced- or mic-equipped) for greater versatility and/or comfort.



