CATEGORIES
home News

Sega Accidentally Shared 6 Years Of Game Sales Data With A Big Surprise

by Zak KillianMonday, June 23, 2025, 01:00 PM EDT
SEGA's fiscal year 25 ended at the end of March of this calendar year, and the long-lived game publisher posted up its financial results in May. While looking over them, ResetEra forum user "--R" noticed that one of the documents, on a page redacted with a large grey box, contained sales information for a selection of popular SEGA games dating back to 2020. The data is interesting and reveals some important trends about the publisher's products:

sega sales chart
Above: Leaked SEGA game sales data. Top image: Persona 5 Royal

Topping the charts is Atlus' Persona 5 Royal, a turn-based JRPG with a heavy dose of anime aesthetics. If you needed any example to make the case for anime's popularity among gamers, here it is. The game's sales started strong, tapered off in FY21 and FY22, but then during FY23 the game hit the Xbox and PC platforms, seeing a sales surge that outstripped even the original PlayStation 4 exclusive release by nearly double, and sales have remained strong since then. This data doesn't include the original PS3 and PS4 releases from 2016, meaning that lifetime sales for Persona 5 have probaly exceeded 10 million units.

sonic frontiers
Why did it take so long to put Sonic in an open world? (Sonic Frontiers)

Just below that are a couple of Sonic the Hedgehog franchise games: Sonic Frontiers and Team Sonic Racing. The presence of Team Sonic Racing near the top of this chart is surprising considering its tepid reaction from critics, but when you think about it, kart racers are popular and accessible to a wide audience. Sonic Frontiers, on the other hand, is the latest main-line Sonic series title, and it takes the blue hedgehog into an open world for the first time. With a more mature story and heavy spectacle fighter elements alongside the traditional platforming, Sonic Frontiers forged a new path for Sonic games, and it's clear that the formula was successful. It will be interesting to see where Sonic goes next, as a franchise.

total war 3 kingdoms
Total War: Three Kingdoms

The Total War series from British developer Creative Assembly (CA) ventured into ancient China for the first time with Total War: Three Kingdoms, a title that was predictably popular in China itself. It's arguably surprising that it took CA this long to tackle the Three Kingdoms period given that era's popularity in games (e.g. Romance of the 3 Kingdoms, Dynasty Warriors) as well as the fact that the very first Total War game, Shogun: Total War, was set in Asia already.

These are the highest sales ever for a Total War title, but this game was abandoned prematurely by Creative Assembly with little post-release support, and that definitely soured some of the fanbase. Also on this chart is Total War: Warhammer III which had similar issues, particularly surrounding the buggy launch and a controversy over DLC pricing; it's possible these problems contributed to the weak tail after reasonably strong initial sales.

infinite wealth
Don't be fooled, it's a JRPG, like Persona. (Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth)

The Yakuza series is now known as the "Like a Dragon" series—a direct translation of the Japanese name, "Ryu ga Gotoku". The last three games have all been critical darlings despite fans grumbling about re-used assets and reycled content. That's understandable in the case of a gaiden (read: spinoff) game, like "The Man Who Erased His Name", but may have been a factor in the somewhat middling sales of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is another game that sees a sizable bump in sales after an initial exclusivity period; the pick-up in sales in FY 24 is likely due to deep discounting on Steam and elsewhere.

pso2ngs
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis' botched launch killed its chances outside Japan.

As an old-school SEGA fan, it's disappointing to see what's missing from this chart: classic franchises like Phantasy Star, the Shining series, the Virtua lineup, and SEGA's arcade classics, such as OutRun and Golden Axe. SEGA does have new games on the way from its classic franchises; at The Game Awards in 2023, the company unveiled "Power Surge", a branding initiative surrounding five upcoming games from the Shinobi, Streets of Rage, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, and Jet Set Radio franchises.

shinobi art of vengeance
The upcoming Shinobi: Art of Vengeance features gorgeous hand-drawn 2D art.

The Shinobi game, known as Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, is actually slated for release on August 29th of this year. A 2D side-scrolling platform action title in the "Metroidvania" genre, it looks pretty amazing, even if it may not necessarily have that much in common with the classic arcade Shinobi game. Meanwhile, the other titles all appear to be 3D reboots of the classic properties, based on the little information SEGA has released.

virtua fighter 6
The sixth Virtua Fighter is still in early stages of development, but what SEGA has showed looks promising.

There's also a new Virtua Fighter title, tentatively titled "new VIRTUA FIGHTER," in development right now by SEGA and Ryu ga Gotoku studio. There's not much to go on yet, but what SEGA has showed of the game is visually exciting and gives hope for the return of the only true competitor to Tekken in the "technical 3D fighter" genre. Notably, this new game is confirmed to include a full story mode, which will be a first for the series. Producer Riichiro Yamada emphasizes that "innovation" and "reality" are core themes for the game; we're eager to see if it stands worthy of the "Virtua" namesake.

For many years now, SEGA has seemed content to plod along, publishing relatively few games while allowing its fan-favorite properties to languish in obscurity. Now that the funds from the company's in-person attractions and arcade amusements have largely dried up, it seems like SEGA is once again taking game development and publishing seriously. Here's hoping that the company's new takes on classic titles don't end up as slimy shovelware seeking to cash in on nostalgia rather than beloved new releases in storied franchises.
Tags:  Gaming, Financials, Sega, (tyo:6460)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment