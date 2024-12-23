Sega Mulls A Netflix-Style Game Subscription Service, CEO Teases Challenging New Game
According to the BBC, Sega is pondering a possible launch of a subscription service that would be similar to Netflix, but for video games. Sega president Shuji Utsumi revealed that the company is analyzing potential opportunities. While this may not mean it will result in anything concrete, we're sure Sega is not the only one considering such a service.
The CEO also teased a new game, and he states that he wants to "Make Sega really Shiny again." While he did not go into detail about the exact game, he did mention it needs to be a game-changer and high-quality. He wants Sega to be on the offensive and produce titles that impress gamers. He also mentions it will be "quite challenging," so it seems like the sights are set for a high standard for this title. In the modern gaming era, it's vital to release good quality games since the backlash for flops are brutal for developers (and can lead to review bombing).
Early detractors of Netflix did not imagine what it would eventually become, so the future is always open for possibilities. Cloud-based video game streaming has already become mainstream with services such as Microsoft's Game Pass. Companies such as GameFly have also tried to mimic the success Netflix has had with Video Games. Perhaps with technology improving rapidly, the time may be ripe soon for a high-quality service.
Even Sony has opened up to cloud gaming, with recent updates to its PlayStation Portal allowing it to stream games from the cloud. With broadband access improving worldwide, the foundation is certainly taking hold for it to be a good option. Most consumers are already inundated with subscription services, so it will have to provide significant value to take hold.
Many major companies with a tie to video games have some sort of subscription service already. This includes Sega's famous rival, Nintendo. There are many benefits to the idea, as gamers can be exposed to a variety of games without needing to purchase each one. This is similar to the benefits of Microsoft's Game Pass, for example. Retro-titles are also easier to play with such services, as prices for physical copies rise in the collector's market.
Sega would likely need a broad sector of game titles to appeal to the mass market. While Sonic and its other characters are popular, they still do not hold the same level of cachet as Nintendo's offering. This means it is harder for Sega to sell a service based solely on its content, it would need to be all-inclusive, much like Game Pass.
Sega has another competitor now that is even giving Mario a hard time: Sony's Astro Bot. As a recent Game of The Year Winner, it has brought back much of the early appeal that Sonic had. Case in point, Sony is a significant player, so it would make sense for any Netflix-like gaming service to play nicely with the field or risk being only a niche service.