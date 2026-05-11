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Score a Ryzen 7 9800X3D for $439 with a Free Corsair 750W PSU

by Paul LillyMonday, May 11, 2026, 11:36 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D installed in a motherboard.
Newegg continues to offer up PC part bundles that help take some of the sting out of soaring component prices. The latest such offer is a discount on an AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with a stack of 3D V-Cache, and if you pounce, you will also get a Corsair 750W power supply thrown into the mix at no extra cost.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D + Corsair 750W PSU Is $439.99

Strike now and you can nab the Ryzen 7 9800X3D for $439.99 at Newegg, which for a limited time comes with a free Corsair CX750M 750W semi-modular power supply, which Newegg currently sells for $59.99. We'd like to have as bit more wattage for future upgrades, but there is enough here to power a solid upper mid-range gaming PC.

Regarding the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, it remains one of the best CPU options for gaming when balancing price and performance, and that's before the PSU bonus. Based on AMD's Zen 5 architecture, this socket AM5 chip features an 8-core/16-thread design with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.2GHz boost clock, 8MB of L2 cache, and 96M of L3 cache (for 104MB of total cache).

Just be sure the 'Add Free Gift Offer to Cart' box is checked to get the free PSU with purchase, and make sure it shows up at checkout.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X + ASRock B650M Pro RS WiFi + 16GB DDR5 = $429.99

Fingers holding an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X processor.

If you're willing to build a PC around Zen 4 instead of Zen 5, Newegg's also offering up a bundle deal that packages the Ryzen 5 7600X, ASRock B650M Pro RS WiFi, and 16GB Team Group DDR5-6000 for $429.99 (23% off, save $128.99).

The memory is what makes this a bargain of sorts, at least compared to paying full price. DDR5 pricing has shot up in the wake of an AI-driven chip shortage, and if you're building or upgrading a PC, it's more important than ever to hunt for deals and discounts to maximize your spending.

You don't get any 3D V-Cache on the Ryzen 5 7600X, but it's still a decent chip for a mid-range PC (see our review). In terms of specs, it's a 6-core/12-thread part with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.3GHz boost clock, 6MB of L2 cache, and 32MB of L3 cache.

Newegg is also tossing in a Gamdias Boreas E2-410WH CPU air cooler ($32.99 value) and, less excitingly, a McAfee Total Protection subscription ($89.99 value).

Note that Newegg stipulates that if requesting a refund for any reason, the entire bundle must be returned.
Tags:  deals, AMD, Corsair, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen 7 9800x3d
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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