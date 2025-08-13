NVIDIA's Alleged GeForce RTX 50 Super Pricing Just Changed For The Better





The most contentious part about the modern GPU era is a toss-up between pricing and availability, at least when it comes to graphics cards for gaming PCs. So in that regard, there's a bit of good news floating around the rumor mill. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Super series refresh, which could be right around the corner, could debut at lower-than-expected price points.





Bear in mind that nothing is official, as we're dealing with a bevy of leaks and rumors. However, it's probably a safe bet that NVIDIA will eventually unveil Super variants of select GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards. While originally expected to debut next year, possibly during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, we recently reported on a TweakTown rumor suggesting that the cards will actually release by the end of this year . Not just launch, but actually release to retail, and in time for the holiday shopping season.









Past leaks and rumors also point to three Super SKUs for the GeForce RTX 50 series with the following high-level specs...

GeForce RTX 5080 Super: 10,752 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 1,024GB/s bandwidth, 415W TGP

10,752 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 1,024GB/s bandwidth, 415W TGP GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super: 8,960 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 896GB/s bandwidth, 350W TGP

8,960 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 896GB/s bandwidth, 350W TGP GeForce RTX 5070 Super: 6,400 CUDA cores, 18GB GDDR7, 192-bit bus, 672GB/s bandwidth, 275W TGP

What about pricing? In a video posted to YouTube, Paul Eccleston, owner of RedGamingTech, reports that NVIDIA is downward-adjusting the MSRPs of its upcoming Super models ahead of launch. Eccleston says the rumored pricing comes by way of a source with a "pretty good track record, especially with NVIDIA stuff."













If the source is accurate, the GeForce RTX 5080 Super will debut at $999 instead of $1,149 as originally planned, representing a $150 decrease. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super, meanwhile, is said to carry a $749 MSRP, down $100 from the original $849 MSRP. And finally, the GeForce RTX 5070 Super will allegedly launch at $549 instead of $599 as originally planned, for a $50 price reduction.





Eccleston caveats in his video that "prices can change up to the very last moment," though the general consensus at the moment is that the above prices are accurate.



