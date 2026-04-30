Scientists Pinpoint Milky Way's True Outer Boundary and It's Closer Than Thought





By modeling the gravitational reach of the Milky Way, scientists identified a specific radius where the density of matter drops off precipitously. This point, known as the virial radius, marks the outer limit of the galaxy’s gravitational dominance. Instead of fading smoothly, the age pattern bends into a U-curve. Stars get younger with distance from the center, then older again beyond the boundary, a reversal that points to a sharp drop in star formation efficiency.





U-shaped curve of the galaxy's age and depiction of its so-called edge. (Credit: University of Malta/Fiteni et al., A&A, 2026)

