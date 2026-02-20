Scientists Celebrate As Webb Creates First-Ever 3D Map Of Auroras On Uranus





By utilizing Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph, a global team of astronomers have successfully peered into Uranus' ignosphere, a region of the upper atmosphere loaded with charged particles. Unlike Earth’s auroras, which are primarily driven by solar winds , the auroras on Uranus are far more mysterious.





The new observations show that these light displays are not just fleeting flickers within the planet’s weather system. Webb's 3D mapping indicates that these auroral emissions are actually intertwined with the planet’s bizarre magnetic field, which is tilted 59 degrees away from its rotation axis and does not pass through the planet’s center. This misalignment creates a corkscrew effect as the planet rotates, causing auroras to appear in unexpected regions outside of traditional geographic poles.





For the first time, astronomers have mapped the vertical structure of Uranus’s upper atmosphere, uncovering how temperature and charged particles vary with height across the planet (Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, STScI, P. Tiranti, H. Melin, M. Zamani)



