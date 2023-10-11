Save Up To 41% Off Gaming Laptops From ASUS, MSI, Razer And More For Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day deals are underway, and gamers have reason to rejoice as gaming laptops are on the list for big savings. Save on great deals from companies like ASUS, MSI, and Acer.
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming LaptopThe ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15-inch gaming laptop is a beast for gaming and productivity. It has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, an Intel Core i9 12900H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
This stellar laptop has processing power that can rip through games, streaming, and creating content with its i9 12th Gen processor from Intel. This power plant has 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores with 24M cache with a clock speed of up to 5.0GHz.
The ROG Strix Scar may be blazing fast, but it is kept cool by ROG Intelligent Cooling. The laptop cooling system has added premium Thermal Grizzly liquid metal, Arc Flow fans, and 0db ambient cooling.
Visuals on the Scar 15 are stunning on its 15.6-inch QHD/240Hz IPS type display. The display covers 100% DCI-P3 color for more vivid colors. It also has a MUX switch that lets the GPU communicate directly with the display, increasing performance and decreasing latency.
The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 is on sale for 27% off for just $1,499.99.
Here are a couple more great deals on ASUS gaming laptops:
- The ASUS TUF Gaming A17 is only $599.99 (25% off with a savings of $200).
- The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop is just $799 (20% off for a savings of $200).
Acer Nitro 17 Gaming LaptopThe Acer Nitro 17 gaming laptop is no slouch with its Ryzen 7 7840HS octa-core CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU. This combo helps provide stunning visuals on the 17.3-inch QHD 165Hz IPS display.
AI is all the rage lately, and the Nitro gaming laptop has gamers covered with AMD Ryzen AI. It presents a person's best self with AI-enhanced video chat, taking video chats to the next level.
The 165Hz display is lightning quick, displaying games with fluid motion. Land those quick reflex shots with pinpoint accuracy and minimal ghosting.
The Acer Nitro 17 gaming laptop comes with a savings of $350 for just $1,049.99.
Be sure to check out these other deals on Acer gaming laptops as well:
- The Acer Nitro 5 is 25% off for a savings of $200 for just $599.99.
- The Acer Predator Helios 16 is 21% off for a savings of $350 at only $1,299.99.
MSI Katana 15MSI is well-known for its superb lineup of gaming laptops. The MSI Katana 15 with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, RTX 4070, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD is just one example.
The MSI Katana 15 has a simplistic design that brings the heat with its blazing-fast 144Hz FHD display. The 15.6-inch screen delivers a fast refresh rate for a better immersive experience.
Take advantage of Katana's high-speed data connections with Thunderbolt 4 for the fastest data transfer, system speed, and responsiveness. Gamers will enjoy unmatched visuals with accelerated performance on all levels with faster memory read/write speed on DDR5 memory.
The MSI Katana 15 is $399.01 off for an incredible 25% savings at just $1,199.99.
Here are a few more deals to check out if none of the above satisfy the craving for a gaming laptop:
- The MSI Stealth 17 Studio is 14% off for a savings of $399.01 at just $2,399.
- The Alienware X16 R1 is currently 20% off for a savings of $635 for only $2,614.99.
- The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is 33% off for a savings of $300 at just $599.99.
- The Razer Blade 15 is an incredible 41% off for a savings of $1,340 at only $1,959.99.