Amazon Prime Day TV Blowout Sale, Deals Up To 47% Off LG, Samsung, Sony And More
Amazon Prime deals are out, and the company is bringing the rain across the board, especially in the electronics department. If you need a new TV for a den or living room, right now might be a great time to grab one at any size and price point.
55”-ClassTCL 55-inch Class S4 4K at $249.99, 11% off the regular price. It features an HDR Pro rating, Dolby Atmos sound, and Fire TV with Amazon Alexa built-in, which pairs nicely with a voice remote. While this is not the most full-featured TV you will find on this list today, it will certainly get the job done at a reasonable price.
Following that up, we have the impressive SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED 4K Q60C at $647.99 or 19% off the going rate. This display is not too dissimilar from the last; however, it has Quantum HDR, an HDR10+ rating, and some other nifty Samsung features. This includes Object Tracking Sound Lite to simulate 3D motion through audio without a full surround sound setup, which is rather impressive.
- TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K - $249.99 (11% off)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C - $647.99 (19% off)
- LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED - $1,096.99 (27% off)
- LG C3 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo 4K - $1,396.99 (7% off)
65”-ClassHisense 65-inch Class U6 at $548 or 31% off the regular price. This is another QLED HDR 10+ display with various features, but it would seem that this display also comes with a free copy of NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition. That's a $99.99 value, if you're into that game series.
Behind that and cranking things up another notch, we have Samsung’s The Frame 65" 4K TV at $1,597.99 or 27% off the regular price. This is one of Samsung’s premier displays featuring an impressive array of smart display features, but with the additional bonus that when the TV is off, the hunk of metal on the wall can become an art piece. This further sets it apart from other displays—besides the stellar color and quality exuded by The Frame.
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S90C - $1,697.99 (35% off)
- Hisense 65-Inch Class U6 - $548 (31% off)
- Samsung’s The Frame 65” 4K TV - $1,597.99 (27% off)
75”-ClassSAMSUNG 75-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85C at $1,997.99 or 26% off the base price. It features much of the same as the 55” Samsung mentioned earlier but with some key upgrades, such as a 120Hz refresh rate to make video and gaming content buttery smooth to watch.
If that is a bit too much, then the Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 at $499.99 or 15% off the regular rate may be just perfect. Of course, this is a 4K UHD display featuring all the benefits of Fire TV on an HDR 10 display.
- LG C2 Series 77-Inch Class OLED evo - $2,386.99 (15% off)
- Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 - $499.99 (15% off)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85C - $1,997.99 (26% off)
- TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV - $679.99 (15% off)