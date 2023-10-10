CATEGORIES
Amazon Prime Day TV Blowout Sale, Deals Up To 47% Off LG, Samsung, Sony And More

by Nathan OrdTuesday, October 10, 2023, 02:55 PM EDT
amazon prime day 2023 tv display deals
Amazon Prime deals are out, and the company is bringing the rain across the board, especially in the electronics department. If you need a new TV for a den or living room, right now might be a great time to grab one at any size and price point.

55”-Class

tcl55 amazon prime day 2023 tv display deals 2
Kicking things off in the 55” class of TVs we have the TCL 55-inch Class S4 4K at $249.99, 11% off the regular price. It features an HDR Pro rating, Dolby Atmos sound, and Fire TV with Amazon Alexa built-in, which pairs nicely with a voice remote. While this is not the most full-featured TV you will find on this list today, it will certainly get the job done at a reasonable price.

samsung55 amazon prime day 2023 tv display deals

Following that up, we have the impressive SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED 4K Q60C at $647.99 or 19% off the going rate. This display is not too dissimilar from the last; however, it has Quantum HDR, an HDR10+ rating, and some other nifty Samsung features. This includes Object Tracking Sound Lite to simulate 3D motion through audio without a full surround sound setup, which is rather impressive.

65”-Class

hisense65 amazon prime day 2023 tv display deals
Stepping up a size, we start with the Hisense 65-inch Class U6 at $548 or 31% off the regular price. This is another QLED HDR 10+ display with various features, but it would seem that this display also comes with a free copy of NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition. That's a $99.99 value, if you're into that game series.

frame65 amazon prime day 2023 tv display deals

Behind that and cranking things up another notch, we have Samsung’s The Frame 65" 4K TV at $1,597.99 or 27% off the regular price. This is one of Samsung’s premier displays featuring an impressive array of smart display features, but with the additional bonus that when the TV is off, the hunk of metal on the wall can become an art piece. This further sets it apart from other displays—besides the stellar color and quality exuded by The Frame.

75”-Class

samsung75 amazon prime day 2023 tv display deals
Let's move up to the biggest size class we have today. Leading the pack is the SAMSUNG 75-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85C at $1,997.99 or 26% off the base price. It features much of the same as the 55” Samsung mentioned earlier but with some key upgrades, such as a 120Hz refresh rate to make video and gaming content buttery smooth to watch.

If that is a bit too much, then the Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 at $499.99 or 15% off the regular rate may be just perfect. Of course, this is a 4K UHD display featuring all the benefits of Fire TV on an HDR 10 display.

Dorm Deals

insignia42 amazon prime day 2023 tv display deals
Closing us out, if you need a TV for a random space (bathtub TV, anyone?), then the INSIGNIA 42-inch Class F20 1080p TV at $139.99 or 30% off might be perfect. While this is neither top-of-the-line nor feature-rich, you could throw this TV just about anywhere you might need at that price and not have to fear it being broken or ruined. This also makes for a good cheap dorm display if you're not looking to splurge on anything knowing you might get another TV in the future.

No matter what, Amazon likely has some display or TV deal for you this Prime Day. If we did not cover something you saw or bought here, let us know about it in the comments below, and happy deal hunting.
