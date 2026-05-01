Best Buy Deal: Save $750 on Lenovo's RTX 5080 Legion Pro 7i OLED Gaming Laptop





It's been tough sledding for gamers in need of a partial or wholesale hardware upgrade, but if you've been waiting for a big discount on a high-end laptop, Best Buy just came through. It's offering $750 off Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i with top-tier hardware and an OLED display, the price drop makes it one of the least expensive models to sport a GeForce RTX 5080.

Score $750 Off Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i OLED Gaming Laptop

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i for $2,449.99 at Best Buy (save $750), and while not inexpensive by any stretch, this is one of the better-equipped gaming laptops available. You can grab the discountedfor, and while not inexpensive by any stretch, this is one of the better-equipped gaming laptops available.





It starts with the 16-inch display, which is a premium OLED panel with a 2560x1600 resolution, fast 240Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness.





Underneath the hood, Lenovo equipped the Legion Pro 7i with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Arrow Lake processor featuring 24 cores, including 8 performance cores clocked at 2.7GHZ to 5.4GHz and 16 efficient cores clocked at 2.1GHz to 4.6GHz. It also boasts 40MB of L2 cache, 36MB of L3 cache, and an onboard NPU capable of up to 13 TOPS.





This is flanked by a mobile GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5-6400 memory, and a 1TB solid state drive. We'd like to see more storage in this price range (like 2TB), but at least it's better than 512GB. As for the memory, 32GB is what Microsoft says puts you in the 'no worry' zone for gaming in Windows 11.





Best Buy's only cheaper laptop model (new, not refurbished) with a GeForce RTX 5080 is MSI's Vector 16 HX AI 050, which is listed at $2,339 . It's a similar configuration overall, but lacks OLED and has half the RAM at 16GB. Those upgrades make the Legion Pro 7i a much more enticing option.

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset Is 50% Off









Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset that is on sale for just $29.99 at Amazon (50% off, save $30). After dropping $2,449.99 on a laptop, you're probably not looking to spend big on accessories. Fortunately, there are bargains out there, like thisthat is on sale for just





Not only is that cheap for a headset, it's also an all-time low price. The caveat is that it's a wired model, not wireless. Otherwise, this is a solid offering at the current discount, with over 27,600 user reviews giving it a cumulative 4.4-star (out of 5 stars) rating on Amazon.





The BlackShark V2 X is a 7.1-surround sound headset that utilizes 50mm drivers. It's also relatively lightweight at 240 grams, uses breathable memory foam cushioning, and comes with a cardiod microphone.