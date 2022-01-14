Save Up To 65 Percent Off PC Gaming Keyboards, Mice And Monitors With These Hot Deals
As we wrote about earlier today, there's is reason to be optimistic that the GPU shortage will ease up a bit in the second half of this year. We'll believe it when we see it. For now, however, you can at least get your hands on other items, like monitors, keyboards, mice, and so forth. With that in mind, we went in search of bargains on PC gaming gear that you can actually buy right now, and here's what we found.
We'll start with the LG 32GN650-B Ultragear gaming monitor that's on sale for $269.99 at Amazon (save $103). It's a 32-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution, a fast 165Hz refresh rate and low 1ms response time, HDR10 support, and FreeSync capabilities (FreeSync Premium). LG also claims it offers 95 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.
The narrow bezels on the sides and top are a nice touch. This also sports an upgraded stand (over the 32GN600-B) with tilt, height, and pivot adjustments. That said, if you're not concerned with the stand, LG's 32GN600-B Ultragear is on sale for $249 at Walmart (save $100). We think it's worth the extra $20 for the 650 model, but hey, your call.
Here are some other monitor deals...
- Dell Curved 27-Inch Gaming Monitor (1440p, 165Hz, FreeSync): $308.91 (save $21.08)
- BenQ EL2870U Monitor (4K, FreeSync): $249.99 (save $50)
- Alienware 24.5-Inch AW2521HF (1080p, 240Hz, G-Sync Comp): $294.98 (save $98.76)
- LG 27GN750-B 27-Inch Monitor (1080p, 240Hz, G-Sync Comp): $267.99 (save $132)
- AOC C32G2Z3 32-Inch Curved (1080p, 240Hz, FreeSync Premium): $271.99 (save $58)
- Sceptre 25-Inch Gaming Monitor (1080p, 165Hz, FreeSync Premium): $208.94 (save $21.03)
Now let's have a look at some deals on gaming mice, mechanical keyboards, and other peripherals...
Save Big On Gaming Mice, Keyboards And More From The Likes Of Corsair, Razer, Logitech And Others
There are two types of gamers on the PC platform—those who use a mechanical keyboard, and those we feel sorry for. Kidding, of course (use whatever you like!), but if you're looking to jump into mechanical waters, the EVGA Z15 RGB is not a bad place to start. It seems to be perpetually on sale, including right now—you can snag it for $44.99 at Amazon ($85 below MSRP).
The model linked uses Kailh Speed Silver key switches that are linear. One neat feature about the Z15 is that the key switches are actually how swappable. That means you could, in theory, change them out down the line if you decide to go in a different direction, but don't want to buy a whole new keyboard.
Need a new mouse? You can snag the Logitech Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse for $119.99 at Amazon (save $30) and enjoy the freedom of no wires. It works just as well as a wired mouse, too, with a 1ms response time. And as far as wireless mice go, this is one of the best and most popular models on the market.
It has a 25K Hero sensor, tunable weights, RGB lighting, and 11 programmable buttons. One feature we're particularly enamored with is the free-spinning scroll wheel. This is a boon when scrolling through long websites. Don't worry, though, a press of a button brings it back to traditional stepped clicking, which is typically easier for gaming.
Here are a bunch of other peripheral deals...
Mechanical Gaming Keyboards
- SteelSeries Apex Pro w/ OLED Smart Display: $154.99 (save $45)
- Das Keyboard Model S Professional: $117.81 (save $22.18)
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Rapidfire: $109.99 (save $60)
- Corsair K60 RGB Pro: $69.99 (save $20)
Gaming Mice And More
- Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse: $99.99 (save $50)
- PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch: $65.99 (save $34)
- Glorious Model O Mouse: $63.99 (save $21)
- Razer Mamba Wireless Mouse: $44.95 (save $55.04)
- Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 Halo 3-in-1 Duo-Ring ARGB: $44.68 (save $20.31)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse: $39.99 (save $30)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse: $32.42 (save $17.57)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Mouse: $19.99 (save $30)
