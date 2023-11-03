Sapphire Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition Flexes OC'd Memory To Spank An RTX 4060

The "GRE" in the name stands for "Golden Rabbit Edition," a reference to the fact that 2023 is the year of the rabbit in the Chinese zodiac. Naturally, these cards are primarily intended for the Asia Pacific market . Sapphire China has just launched a new model, the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition, and this card does something unusual: it ships with faster memory than the Radeon RX 6750 GRE normally has.









The upgrade to 18 Gbps from 16 Gbps GDDR6 RAM takes the card's memory bandwidth from 384 GB/second on the reference model up to 432 GB/sec. That happens to be the same transfer rate as on the original Radeon RX 6750 XT , leaving the only difference between that card and this one the slightly lower core clock of 2585MHz versus 2600MHz on the Radeon RX 6750 XT.





Image: Sapphire China via ITHome

We say that because Chinese-language tech blog ITHome reports that Sapphire marks the card for a suggested retail price of ¥2499 RMB, or about $340 USD. We're not sure what Chinese pricing for these other cards looks like, but US pricing for the GeForce RTX 4060 starts at $280 right now. In fact, you can pick up an original-recipe Radeon RX 6750 XT for $340, while the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti currently starts at around $360.





From our review of the Predator Bifrost Arc A770

It may seem odd to launch an RDNA 2 graphics card in 2023, but in our latest testing—that being our review of the Predator BiFrost Arc A770—we found that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and the Radeon RX 6750 XT are broadly competitive. The Radeon RX 6750 XT runs a bit faster in pure rasterized games, but falls behind as the ray-tracing workload increases.





For gamers who don't care about ray-tracing, the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition could be a good buy if you can find one for sale. As we noted earlier, these cards are mainly meant for China and its neighbors, so they're unlikely to show up in the States, unfortunately.

