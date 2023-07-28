AMD Reveals Official Radeon RX 7900 GRE Specs, Pricing And Release Date





AMD officially unveiled its third Radeon RX 7900 series graphics card at ChinaJoy today, known as the RX 7900 Golden Rabbit Edition — or GRE for short. The new GPU is the lowest-end RX 7900 series graphics card now on sale, featuring a further cut-down Navi 31 GPU and memory sub-system compared to the RX 7900 XT . The card will be exclusive to the Chinese market, starting at 5299 RMB — or $740.

So to clear everything up, here’s the full spec sheet for the RX 7900 GRE: 80 Compute Units (CUs), 5120 Stream Processors (Shader Cores), 80 Ray Accelerators, 160 AI Accelerators, 54 Billion transistors, 1270MHz Base Clock, 1880MHz Game Clock, 2245MHz Boost Clock and a TBP of 260W. 20GB of 18Gbps GDDR6 memory, 256-bit wide memory interface (bus), 64MB of Infinity Cache, 576GB/s of raw memory bandwidth, and 2250GB/s of effective memory bandwidth.





Radeon RX 7900 GRE Launch At ChinaJoy - Image From Weibo



It's impossible to say how much slower the GRE is, but based on price and the specs, we wouldn’t be surprised to see performance land somewhere in-between the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti. The RX 7900 XT is considered an RTX 4070 Ti competitor with a slight edge over the NVIDIA part in most actual games. It would make sense to have the RX 7900 GRE slot in between NVIDIA's 4070 series cards so as not to cannibalize the RX 7900 XT. But AMD can’t make it too slow, or it will clash with its upcoming RX 7800 series GPUs that should be coming soon.