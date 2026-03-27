Samsung's New QuantumBlack QD-OLED Tech Aims To Fix Glare And Boost Black Levels
Samsung Display aren't the only ones who will be shipping monitors with this new QuantumBlack technology, either. In parallel, ASUS is launching Black Shield, Gigabyte is launching Obsidian Shield, and MSI is launching Dark Armor, which are all enhanced low-reflection solutions.
Samsung's phrasing in the source blog post is a little unclear as to whether these partners are just rebranding QuantumBlack, but that is most likely the case.
Hopefully, the coming line of QuantumBlack and equivalent QD-OLED monitors will effectively defeat the perception that QD-OLEDs shouldn't be used in a well-lit room. Extended burn-in tests have also shown that OLEDs aren't doomed to burn in regardless of user mitigation efforts, though the tests also prove that you very much can force the matter.