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Samsung's New QuantumBlack QD-OLED Tech Aims To Fix Glare And Boost Black Levels

by Chris HarperFriday, March 27, 2026, 02:14 PM EDT
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Samsung Display recently introduced a new feature to its QD-OLEDs dubbed QuantumBlack, which is designed to mitigate reflections in brightly-lit rooms. Another component of QuantumBlack is that surface hardness is improved from 2H to 3H, which should also make the panels more durable overall. While a hard push or drop will still spell disaster, a 3H rating should be capable of resisting "scratches even when contacted by a fingernail".

Samsung Display aren't the only ones who will be shipping monitors with this new QuantumBlack technology, either. In parallel, ASUS is launching Black Shield, Gigabyte is launching Obsidian Shield, and MSI is launching Dark Armor, which are all enhanced low-reflection solutions.

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Samsung's phrasing in the source blog post is a little unclear as to whether these partners are just rebranding QuantumBlack, but that is most likely the case.

Hopefully, the coming line of QuantumBlack and equivalent QD-OLED monitors will effectively defeat the perception that QD-OLEDs shouldn't be used in a well-lit room. Extended burn-in tests have also shown that OLEDs aren't doomed to burn in regardless of user mitigation efforts, though the tests also prove that you very much can force the matter.
Tags:  Samsung, Monitors, samsung display, qd-oled, quantumblack
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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