Dolby Vision 2 Gives HDR A Boost With AI Upgrades, Reduced Judder And More
Content Intelligence looks to be the most consequential addition to Dolby Vision 2, which the company says will “bridge the creative suite to the viewer’s living room.” Content Intelligence includes features such as Precision Black for improved viewing of darker scenes, will make use of the sensors built into TVs to better account for ambient lighting conditions and bring optimizations for sports and gaming.
Additionally, motion handling should see some welcomed improvements with the introduction of Dolby Vision 2 thanks to a feature dubbed Authentic Motion. This should be able to deliver scenes that “feel more authentically cinematic without unwanted judder on a shot-by-shot basis.”
This is a big win for cinephiles because TVs can often struggle with film that’s shot at 24 frames per second, which doesn’t natively work with most TVs outfitted with a display running at a 60hz refresh rate. In theory, it means the soap opera effect is on borrowed time, which means somewhere out there Tom Cruise has a huge smile on his face.
This new version comes in two flavors, Dolby Vision 2 destined for mainstream TVs and Dolby Vision 2 Max that will be available in more premium TVs. The first manufacturer to include this updated version of Dolby Vision in its television lineup will be Hisense, although no timetable has been provided for when these TVs will be available. It’s likely these will make an appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show in January of next year.