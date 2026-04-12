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LG’s Killer 55-Inch OLED B5 TV Just Dropped To Its Lowest Price Ever

by Paul LillySunday, April 12, 2026, 10:44 AM EDT
LG B5 OLED TV on a gray graident background.
If you are ready to retire your aging TV and upgrade to something new, OLED is a great place to start, and opting for the premium panel type will not necessarily put a big hurt on your wallet or purse. OLED has come down in price quite a bit over the past several years. Driving this point home are frequent deals (including deals on OLED gaming monitors), the latest of which sees LG's B5 series models selling for deep discounts.

LG's 55-Inch B5 OLED Is On Sale For $799.99

For a limited time, you can snag LG's 55-inch B5 Series OLED TV for $799.99 at Amazon (11% off). There is a countdown clock suggesting that the current deal price expires in around 16 hours (from the time of this writing). It matches an all-time low price, with the 55-inch model only falling to $799.99 ever-so-briefly one other time at Amazon. The price is also $100 lower than Best Buy's sale price, where's it's listed for $899.99.

The B5 series is LG's entry-level OLED line, though don't the entry-level designation scare you away. It's still an OLED panel (WOLED, to be exact), and it boasts some high-end features, such as a native 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

If you plan to put this in an exceptionally bright room, there are better OLED options, albeit you'll likely spend more. Otherwise, this is an excellent TV that performs well in most areas. Our friends at Rtings put LG's B5 OLED through its paces and found that it's a "great TV for any usage" and excellent for gaming with low input lag and support for 4K/120Hz on all four HDMI 2.1 inputs.

You can also find the 48-inch LG B5 OLED model on sale—it's marked down to $649.99 at Best Buy. And if wanting to go in the opposite direction, the 65-inch model is on sale for $999.99 at Best Buy.

Hisense's 55-Inch U7 Mini LED Google TV Is Discounted To $578

Hisense U7 TV.

While OLED is great, mini LED is a close second and is generally more suitable for bright environments. If the effect of ambient brightness is a concern, such as a room with several windows, then check out the 55-inch Hisense U7 mini LED model that's on sale for $578 at Amazon (17% off).

It's cheaper than OLED and brighter to boot at up to 3,000 nits, and it's equally packed with desirable features, including a native 165Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos support, and a few other goodies. It's also a Google TV model.

Here are a few more deals worth checking out...
Tags:  deals, TV, LG, OLED
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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