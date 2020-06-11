Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Flagship Now $300 Off With This Limited Time Hot Deal





Samsung's Galaxy S20 family of smartphones launched earlier this year, and it didn't take long for the discounts to start piling up on the expensive flagship. The South Korean electronics giant raised eyebrows with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, as they were the most expensive members yet in the long-running series.

Back in mid-April, Amazon discounted the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ by $200 (to $799 and $999 respectively), and offered a 15 percent cashback offer (for Amazon Prime Reward Visa cardholders) that brought the final out-of-pocket price to $680 and $849 respectively. However, no such discounts were available on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which retails for a whopping $1,399 for the 128GB model.

Amazon is finally discounting the Galaxy S20 Ultra today by $300, which brings its price to $1,099. This is actually $100 less than the launch price of the "middle child" Galaxy S20+. The phone comes fully unlocked and has a full U.S. warranty. Amazon is offering free one-day shipping and returns, and the discoun is only available for the next 16 hours (or while supplies last).





$1,099 is still a lot of money to ask for a smartphone these days, but at least the Galaxy S20 Ultra comes packed with as much technology as you can possibly fit into a [barely] pocketable device. The smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.9-inch QHD+ display (3200x1440) with a hole punch cutout for the 40MP selfie camera and an embedded fingerprint sensor. On the back, you'll find no less than four cameras, including a 108MP wide-angle camera and a 48MP telephoto camera with 100X Space Zoom.





Inside, you'll find Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is available with up to 512GB of internal storage, but the one on sale comes with just 128GB. However, there's a microSD slot which allows you to easily and cheaply add more storage. Other features include both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G support, a large 5,000 mAh battery, 45-watt fast charging, and a 120Hz refresh rate for the OLED display.

For those looking for a Samsung smartphone on the complete opposite end of the pricing spectrum, the Galaxy A51 -- which retails for $399 -- has been available for as low as $269 in recent days. You can read the HotHardware review of the Galaxy S20 Ultra here.