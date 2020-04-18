Score A Samsung Galaxy S20 For Well Under $700 Unlocked With This Hot Deal





There's no doubt that Samsung has a winner on its hands when it comes to specs and a laundry list of features with its Galaxy S20 family of flagships smartphones. However, many people have taken exception with pricing, which starts at $999 for the Galaxy S20 and tops out at $1,399 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

But the discounts have already started racking up on the new smartphones, with Amazon selling the Galaxy S20 for $799 right now, which represents a $200 discount. However, the discounts are even greater if you have an Amazon Prime Store Card or Amazon Prime Reward Visa Card.

Instead of the usual 5% cashback that you would get with making a purchase at Amazon, you get a total of 15% cashback with this offer. So, in the case of the Galaxy S20, you'd pay the $799, and get 15% cashback, making it $680 after taking into account your rewards (plus any applicable sales tax). It should be noted that in the case of the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa, you can either use your cashback as future store credit at Amazon, use it towards gift cards at other retailers/restaurants, or get the money back as cash when your statement closes.

The deal is also applicable to the Galaxy S20+, which is currently selling for $999 at Amazon (also $200 off). With the 15% discount, you're looking at a total out-of-pocket cost of $850 (plus tax). The 15% offer even extends to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but Amazon isn't currently offering an instant $200 discount on that particular phone, which is a bummer. If you don't already have one, you can sign-up for an Amazon Prime Reward Visa Card right here.

All three smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and include a Snapdragon X55 5G modem. 12GB or 16GB of RAM is included, and up to four cameras (Galaxy S20 Ultra) are found within the rear camera pod. All of the devices also feature QHD+ Super AMOLED displays with a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera, wireless/reverse wireless charging, and in-display fingerprint readers.