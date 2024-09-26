Samsung Unveils Galaxy S24 Fan Edition, AI-Fueled Tab S10 Ultra, Watch FE LTE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ or Tab S10 Ultra: AI-First TabletsSamsung's annual premium tablet refresh usually includes three models, but there are only two this time. The base model is gone, leaving just the Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra (pictured). These slates have a lot in common internally, and they both come with the S Pen stylus.
|Processor Platform
|MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
|Display
|Plus: 12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752 120Hz AMOLED w/ anti-reflective coating
Ultra: 14.6-inch, 2960 x 1848 120HZ AMOLED w/ anti-reflective coating
|Memory
|Plus: 12GB
Ultra: 12GB, 16GB
|Storage
|Plus: 256GB, 512GB
Ultra: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|13MP + 8 MP Ultra Wide
|Front-Facing Cameras
|Plus: 12MP
Ultra: 12MP + 12MP ultrawide
|Battery
|Plus: 10,090 mAh / 45W
Ultra: 11,200 mAh / 45W
|OS
|Android 14
|Dimensions
|Plus: 185.4 X 285.4 X 5.6 mm
Ultra: 208.6 X 326.4 X 5.4 mm
|Weight
|Plus: 571g (Wi-Fi), 576g (5G)
Ultra: 718 g (Wi-Fi), 723 g (5G)
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, sub6 5G
|Colors
|Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver
|Pricing
|Plus: $999.99
Ultra: $1099.99
There's not a lot to the design of the new tablets—they're enormous and gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED touchscreens with a bit of aluminum around them. The Plus looks similar to the Ultra pictured here, but it's smaller and doesn't have the display notch. The Tab S10+ is 12.4 inches, and the Tab S10 Ultra has a 14.6-inch display. Both of them have an anti-glare coating, too. The most notable thing is the lack of a Qualcomm processor like all of Samsung's recent premium tablets. Instead, these devices have a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ powering them.
The Dimensity 9300+ is an unusual chip, featuring no low-power efficiency cores. Instead, it has four high-power Cortex X4 CPUs (one of which is clocked higher as a prime core) paired with four Cortex A720 cores. The latter is often used as the high-power cores in a mobile chip. Samsung says this chip is much faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 it used in last year's Tab S9 series, offering an 18% increase in CPU, 28% increase in GPU, and 14% increase in NPU performance, though no mention of how it compares to the more current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Samsung is still very high on AI (who isn't?), so the new tablets have plenty of that going on. Features we've seen on past Samsung devices, like Note Assist and Sketch to Image are still around, and they'll probably get more use on the Tab S10 lineup with the included S Pen. Samsung also says it has enhanced Air Command with AI to present useful tools when you grab the pen. There's also a new smart home control interface, which Samsung says is also somehow connected to AI. If you pick up the keyboard cover for this tablet, you'll find a Galaxy AI key right where Windows laptops are currently growing a Copilot key.
Fans of the S Pen will be happy to know Samsung is partnering with multiple developers to optimize apps for its hardware. To start, Goodnotes, LumaFusion, Noteshelf3, Clip Studio Paint, PicsArt, and Sketchbook will be able to take advantage of more Samsung Galaxy features and S Pen optimizations.
Without a base model tablet, Samsung's premium slates are even more up-market than before. The Galaxy Tab S10+ will start at $999.99, and the S10 Ultra will be $1,199.99. Samsung says they're available for pre-order today and will ship starting on October 3.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: The Biggest Fan Edition YetAre the Galaxy S24 phones too rich for your blood? Well, the new Fan Edition phone is here to offer an alternative after leaking in detail a few days ago. The Galaxy S24 FE offers all of Samsung's Galaxy AI features in a phone that's almost as capable as the flagship lineup.
|Processor Platform
|Exynos 2400e
|Display
|6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED 120Hz
|Memory
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|50MP, 8MP 3x telephoto, 12MP ultrawide
|Front-Facing Cameras
|10MP
|Battery
|4700mAh
|OS
|Android 14
|Dimensions
|77.3 X 162.0 X 8.0 mm
|Weight
|213g
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, sub6 5G
|Colors
|Blue, Graphite, Gray, and Mint
|Pricing
|Starting at $649.99
Front and center is a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, which is the largest ever on an FE phone. It has a 120Hz refresh rate like the mainline S24s, but it does take a step down in brightness from 2600 nits to 1900 nits. Its battery is substantial, though, at 4,700 mAh. That's much larger than the 4000 mAh cell in the Galaxy S24.
Inside, we have another curious departure from Samsung's Qualcomm partnership. The Galaxy S24 FE runs on a 4nm Samsung Exynos 2400e. Last year's Galaxy S23 FE used a mix of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 around the world. The 2400 is another unusual chip, featuring a 10-core design with a Cortex X4 Prime, two faster A720s, two slightly slower A720s, and four A520s. Samsung didn't specify what makes the Exynos 2400e different from the regular 2400, but we'd assume a lower clock speed on the Prime Core.
Given that Samsung did not provide any improvement metrics for this chip, it's probably not much faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 used in last year's phone. The chip's AI chops are enough to power all the standard Galaxy AI features, although some of those are reaching out to the cloud anyway. You've got Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, and all the rest ad your fingertips.
This phone does have a triple camera system similar to the premium Galaxy S24, but the sensors aren't as capable. There's a 50MP primary, an 8MP 3x telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide. Around front, there's a 10MP selfie camera in the display.
This device clocks in at a higher price than the previous gen Galaxy S23 FE, rising to $649.99 versus $599.99 last year. Like the tablets, this phone is available for pre-order today and will ship on October 3.
In a traditional "one last thing," moment, Samsung noted that it also has a new watch. It's not all new, though. The previously released Galaxy Watch FE is being updated with LTE (above) and will retail for $249.99. You can pre-order today and you'll get the watch on, you guessed it, October 3.