Samsung Confirms Galaxy S24’s AI Features Are Headed To These Other Devices
AI is the name of the game in tech right now, and Samsung has announced that a few of its older smartphones will be receiving an AI boost via Galaxy AI in the near future. The noted devices will be supported with Samsung’s newly announced Galaxy AI within the first half of 2024.
Samsung spent the vast majority of its Unpacked event talking about how AI is the central focus for its upcoming Galaxy S24 series of smartphones. Galaxy AI is a suite of features integrated into many of Samsung’s pre-loaded apps. An example is Live Translate, which claims to offer real-time translation of phone calls, and an “interpreter” feature that can translate in real time so both parties can read what the other is saying. During Samsung’s recent Unpacked event, it only mentioned the AI features being available on its upcoming Galaxy S24 devices. However, Samsung is now saying that all that AI goodness will be coming to older devices as well, sort of.
The fortunate few who own a Galaxy S23 device, Galaxy Z Fold 5, or a Galaxy Z Flip 5, will also be able to take advantage of Galaxy AI. The company says that it wants to limit Galaxy AI to last-gen devices in order to “secure the quality and the performance of what we deploy,” as well as “learn how people use [these features] and tune the performance,” for now.
In an interview with TechRadar, Patrick Chomet, Samsung’s Head of Customer Experience, remarked, “First of all, to get [these features] on the Galaxy S24 series was so much work. I’m exhausted.” He continued, “And actually, TM Roh [President of Samsung’s mobile division] wanted to announce [at Unpacked] that we can support Galaxy S23 devices with Galaxy AI, which we will [now be doing] within the first half of the year.”
Chomet explained that the company wants to ensure that the AI experiences can be supported by mobile performance in terms of CPU and GPU capabilities. He remarked that Samsung will be taking things “step-by-step,” and while the company knows Galaxy AI will work well on S23 devices, it doesn’t know how AI usage will impact the average customer, or how that will in-turn impact device resources and cloud resources.
Those who own a Galaxy S22 device can still hold out hope that Galaxy AI will make its way to those devices, however, it is not a guarantee at this time, and there is no time frame on when it might happen. So, for those who want to experience Galaxy AI with S22 or older devices, it may be time for an upgrade.