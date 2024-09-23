CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specs And Price Leak Ahead Of Launch

by Aaron LeongMonday, September 23, 2024, 10:54 AM EDT
It may be only a week away from its official announcement, but new leaked specifics on Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) potentially gives us more insight into final specs and what it may cost here in the U.S. In its highest 256GB variant at least, the price puts the FE too close to the regular S24 for comfort, Nonetheless, let's break down what's in store for buyers with the S24 FE.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is set for a global launch next week in an event in Vietnam, but popular tipster OnLeaks has already dropped some information regarding pricing. The S24 FE will be available in two variants: starting at $650 for the 128GB model and $710 for the 256GB version. For those keeping score, that's $50 more than last year's Galaxy S23 FE.

Among some of the expected specs for the new Fan Edition phone are a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with 1,900 max nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. And then we have the Exynos 2400e 4nm chipset, which is an underclocked version of the Exynos 2400, with a main Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.11GHz (versus 3.2GHz in the standard Exynos 2400). For what it's worth, there are also rumors that the 2400e will be paired with an Xclipse 940 GPU based on AMD's RDNA 3 architecture.

RAM is expected to stay at 8GB, paired with either the aforementioned 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. There will be wired (25 W), wireless (15W), and reverse (4.5W) charging for the 4,600mAh battery. For the camera array, the S24 FE could feature a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide with 3x optical zoom, an 8MP telephoto, and a 10MP selfie.

Topping that off will be an expected in-display fingerprint sensor, a very strong IP68 dust-water resistance, and up to seven years of Android OS updates.

That said, even with 256GB storage, the $710 S24 FE comes within striking distance of  the S24 with 128GB for $800. Storage disparity aside, we expect some buyers preferring the greater performance offered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the regular S24. 
Tags:  Samsung, smartphone, samsung galaxy s24, samsung galaxy s24 fe
