Samsung Rumored To Reveal Smart Glasses At Galaxy S25 Launch Event

by Aaron LeongTuesday, December 03, 2024, 11:10 AM EDT
A South Korean news outlet has apparently hinted that Samsung may be readying a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses to show off at the Unpacked event in January 2025 alongside the Galaxy S25. The reveal is reportedly going to be in the form of a teaser video or image during the event presentation, similar to what the company did with the Galaxy Ring. 

According to a news bit on Seoul-based Yonhap News, Samsung may show off a new wearable at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked even in January 2025. Long rumored and teased, this AR glasses prototype could finally make an appearance, although not in a way we expect. Based on the same report, the AR glasses won't be physically ready for demos, but will be highlighted either in a video or teaser image on stage. That brings back memories of the Galaxy Ring reveal at Unpacked 2024, doesn't it?

The report also states that the extended reality (XR) operating system the glasses will run on will be revealed "this month" and that the final product could be released as soon as the third quarter of 2025. Samsung and Google have been working together on the OS side of things for at least a few years now, so it's great to see a possible solidified product timeline 

Ray-Ban Meta

Within this context, Samsung's take on AR glasses will be more akin to Ray-Ban Meta than the mixed-reality Apple Vision Pro. This is a far cry from the initial plan to make a Samsung XR headset to compete with the Meta Quest and said Vision Pro. The prototype will be a display-less pair of smart glass that will leverage Gemini AI, cameras, and gesture/voice control.

Besides being able to query Gemini for real-time answers and initiate commands, it's quite possible that Samsung will incorporate health and fitness tracking into the mix, such as incorporating pulse or heat sensors into the temples, not to mention open-air audio via speakers located close to the ears.

As always, do take all this information with a pinch of salt. While many have been hoping to see what Samsung's take on AR/XR glasses would look like, public and market reception for similar devices have so far been lukewarm, thus making the decision of Samsung launching a pair of smart glasses now a poor one.
