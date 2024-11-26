Samsung Galaxy S25 Video Leaks Shows Off Curvy Design And Camera Array
by insamsunggalaxy
In this hands-on, the glossy aluminum/titanium finish looks nice, giving the impression of being milled from a single piece of metal. In the rear, we get a good glance at the camera setup, consisting of a 200MP HP2 main shooter, a 50MP 5x telescopic, a 10MP 3x telescopic, and a 50MP ISOCELL JN3 ultra-wide angle (which is the only big upgrade this year). What's not clear from the video is how much thinner the device is going to be. Some sources say that the Ultra will be slimmer than the iPhone 17 Pro.
When it's released, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra believed to sport a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of non-expandable storage. Battery size will stay the same at 5,000mAh and so will the 45W wired charging.
What do you think of this new Samsung design language? We'd love to hear you thoughts. Regardless of which camp you lie, the flatter shape does give the flagship a softer, less industrial feel.