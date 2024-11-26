Samsung Galaxy S25 Video Leaks Shows Off Curvy Design And Camera Array

In a report we did previously, photos of dummy Samsung Galaxy S25 units confirmed a long-going assumption that the new phones would have flat sides and gently rounded corners. Now, a Redditor has posted a video of what is believed to be an actual S25 Ultra (even if the poster humorously titled the post " S24 Ultra definitely."), giving us a clearer view of the very slabbish build and new camera array.





I'm personally a fan of flat displays and am glad manufacturers like Apple and Pixel have gone that route. From the looks of it, however, when used without a case, I can imagine how the flat back might be uncomfortable in the hands after a while.