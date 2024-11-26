CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy S25 Video Leaks Shows Off Curvy Design And Camera Array

by Aaron LeongTuesday, November 26, 2024, 10:26 AM EDT
Could this be a proper look at the pre-launch Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? A new video has arose purportedly showing a working Galaxy S25 Ultra prototype complete with the flat edges, rounded corners, and separate rear camera ports. With only a few months to go before the official announcement, Samsung's latest S-series phones are looking to be boxier and flatter than ever before.

S24 Ultra definitely.
by insamsunggalaxy
In a report we did previously, photos of dummy Samsung Galaxy S25 units confirmed a long-going assumption that the new phones would have flat sides and gently rounded corners. Now, a Redditor has posted a video of what is believed to be an actual S25 Ultra (even if the poster humorously titled the post "S24 Ultra definitely."), giving us a clearer view of the very slabbish build and new camera array.

I'm personally a fan of flat displays and am glad manufacturers like Apple and Pixel have gone that route. From the looks of it, however, when used without a case, I can imagine how the flat back might be uncomfortable in the hands after a while. 

In this hands-on, the glossy aluminum/titanium finish looks nice, giving the impression of being milled from a single piece of metal. In the rear, we get a good glance at the camera setup, consisting of a 200MP HP2 main shooter, a 50MP 5x telescopic, a 10MP 3x telescopic, and a 50MP ISOCELL JN3 ultra-wide angle (which is the only big upgrade this year). What's not clear from the video is how much thinner the device is going to be. Some sources say that the Ultra will be slimmer than the iPhone 17 Pro.

When it's released, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra believed to sport a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of non-expandable storage. Battery size will stay the same at 5,000mAh and so will the 45W wired charging.

What do you think of this new Samsung design language? We'd love to hear you thoughts. Regardless of which camp you lie, the flatter shape does give the flagship a softer, less industrial feel.
