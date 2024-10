Is The Vision Pro A Flop? Apple Reportedly Scales Back Production In A Big Way

Apple has pushed the idea of spatial computing, but very gently with a low-level of support for the Vision Pro. Many apps have not received significant updates, and even immersive experiences are few and far between. This lack of content and a true killer app are some of the main downfalls of the device.Interestingly, Apple is not giving up on the concept altogether, despite teething issues. A cheaper, more consumer friendly version is likely to be in the works for a future release . An updated version that may cost potentially thousands less could ignite some more interest from consumers.Apple will have a delicate juggling act to perform in order to reduce costs, however. It cannot alter some of the expensive technology that makes the Vision Pro unique, so it will have to downgrade where it is less noticeable. Economies of scale of a cheaper unit could also help with cost, along with its experience achieved through the original Vision Pro.A redesign to improve usability and comfort will also likely go a long way, and be a positive selling point at a lower price for those initially on the fence. Apple really needs to make the apps and experiences significant enough to attract attention, however. Wide screen support and multiple monitors for workflows utilizing the Vision Pro with the Mac will be one key item to keep an eye on.