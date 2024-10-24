CATEGORIES
home News

Is The Vision Pro A Flop? Apple Reportedly Scales Back Production In A Big Way

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, October 24, 2024, 10:12 AM EDT
vision pro
The Apple Vision Pro has been a very interesting device, both in its technology as well as its public reception. Many early owners returned their device after the novelty had worn off, to avoid the $3,499 MSRP shock. It seems like Apple is now scaling back the production of the Vision Pro, to better regulate supply and demand. Production could be reduced as early as this November, with less units being sold than initially projected. 

The real issue here comes down to its price and the utility it provides for the mass consumer market. While it is a technologically well done product, it does have its shortcomings with weight and comfort. The Achilles' heel of its lack of adoption continues to be the void of convincing use cases that would spur every day users into purchasing the device. 

apps

Apple has pushed the idea of spatial computing, but very gently with a low-level of support for the Vision Pro. Many apps have not received significant updates, and even immersive experiences are few and far between. This lack of content and a true killer app are some of the main downfalls of the device. 

Interestingly, Apple is not giving up on the concept altogether, despite teething issues. A cheaper, more consumer friendly version is likely to be in the works for a future release. An updated version that may cost potentially thousands less could ignite some more interest from consumers. 

Apple will have a delicate juggling act to perform in order to reduce costs, however. It cannot alter some of the expensive technology that makes the Vision Pro unique, so it will have to downgrade where it is less noticeable. Economies of scale of a cheaper unit could also help with cost, along with its experience achieved through the original Vision Pro. 

A redesign to improve usability and comfort will also likely go a long way, and be a positive selling point at a lower price for those initially on the fence. Apple really needs to make the apps and experiences significant enough to attract attention, however. Wide screen support and multiple monitors for workflows utilizing the Vision Pro with the Mac will be one key item to keep an eye on. 

According to The Information, Apple may have built upwards of 600,000 units, and likely has enough for current demand. Apple CEO Tim Cook has even been on the record as stating that the Vision Pro is a niche and enthusiast level project, with early adopters curious about the technology. 

Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), vision pro
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment