Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launches In The US Soon For $2900, Are You In?





Samsung is set to make a splash in the U.S. market with release of its Galaxy Z TriFold on Friday, January 30, 2026. How big of a splash are we talking about? A sizable one, like a cannonball from a high-rise diving board, and that's regardless of whether you're talking about its ginormous display that folds out twice into a tablet-like form factor, or the asking price.





In regards to the latter, Samsung has set the MSRP in the U.S. at $2,899. It's a decidedly premium price for what amounts to a new take on the standard foldable form factor (see our hands-on from CES ) and it will certain divide fans over the value proposition. One thing we can say for sure, though, is that it's a well-equipped foldable.





The enormous display is the main selling point. Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold has a 6.5-inch outer display (1080p, 120Hz, 2,600 nits, LTPO AMOLED) just like the Galaxy Z Fold7 , but it unfolds on in both directions to transform into a 10-inch Android handset, or tablet, depending on your perspective. The fully unfolded LTPO AMOLED display sports a 2160x1584 resolution (4:3 aspect ratio) and 120Hz refresh rate, giving it more usable real estate compared to the Galazy Z Fold7.









"Samsung has a long history of pioneering category defining devices," said Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America. "Galaxy Z TriFold builds on that legacy with a standout form factor that allows users to enjoy the convenience of a smartphone and the usability of a tablet within a single design that can fold into your pocket."





It's not hurting for high-end hardware, either. Inside, the Galaxy Z TriFold packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It's not yet clear if Samsung will offer a 1TB storage variant in the U.S. market—as of now, it's only announced the 512GB model.













Other big specs include a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto lends with a 3x optical zoom, a 10MP camera on the outer display, a 10MP camera on the inner display, and a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support.





All of this comes wrapped in a frame that measures 12.9mm thick when folded and between 3.9mm to 4.2mm when unfolded. Samsung also notes that its hinges withstand 200,000 cycles of multi-folding, which is equivalent to folding the phone around 100 times each day for five years.



