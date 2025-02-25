Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Flaunts Thin Design In First Leaked Renders
Intrepid tipster OnLeaks (in collaboration with Android Headlines) has published CAD renders of what could be Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 in close-to-final form. Of course, we have to caution that even if this render is based off of the real thing, details could still change as we get closer to launch.
Still, it looks like the Fold 7 could be proof that Samsung is getting its act together, outwardly anyway. After a couple of generations of rinse-and-repeat foldables, the new phone could put up a solid fight against the next Pixel Fold or Oppo Find N5 (on the international market), for example.
For one, the Fold 7 is slimming down plus changing the aspect ratio to better fit in your hand and reduce that bulge in your pocket. While it won't be the slimmest thing on the block, it's believed that the phone will be 4.5mm thick when opened and 9.5mm closed. The latter is allegedly measured at the camera bump, so the device could be around 9.0mm at the thinnest point. In comparison, the Fold 6 comes in at 5.6mm opened and 12.1mm closed, while its main competitor, the Oppo Find N5 holds the crown at 4.2mm opened and 8.9 mm closed.
Based on information claiming that the cover and inner displays will be 6.5 inches and 8.2 inches, respectively, we can also surmise that this foldable will have a wider (and more normal) 21:9 aspect ratio rather than the 22.1:9 used in previous Z Folds.
Other details of the device are less concrete, such whether the chipset will be an Exynos or Snapdragon 8 Elite (and if so, will it be a detuned septa-core version), or if the battery capacity will remain 4,400mAh or if Samsung will slap a 5,000+mAh silicon-carbon cell like most of the competition has.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be unveiled at Samsung's July Unpacked event, although you can bet that the phone's secrets won't stay hidden that long.
Photo credits: OnLeaks via Android Headlines