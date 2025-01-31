CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 And Flip 7 Leak Reveals Processor, RAM And Storage Specs

by Aaron LeongFriday, January 31, 2025, 10:27 AM EDT
hero samsung galaxy z fold6 and flip6
Samsung is still months away from revealing its latest family of Galaxy Z foldables, but leaks have emerged presenting specs on both the Z Fold 7 phablet and Z Flip 6 compact flip phone. One piece of good news is that there will be no price change from the Z Fold/Flip 6 (memory and storage configuration dependent, of course). The sobering news is that buyers won't be getting much of an upgrade, especially if they're coming from the previous generation. The bad news is that the promise of more affordable foldables under $800 is still nowhere to be seen.
Over on X, tipster PandaFlash "confirmed" a few important details of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, including chipset plus RAM and storage options. In the case of the Fold 7, it will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite globally, and have a single 12GB RAM option paired with 256/512GB and 1TB non-expandable storage options. According to the leak, the Flip 7 will also come in 12GB RAM guise with 256/512GB of storage. PandaFlash did not specify the SoC powering the Flip 7, however.

Now, a critical point of focus for this new set of foldables has been the chipset. On paper, the Fold 7 using the Snapdragon 8 Elite is a big reason to rejoice, but in order to keep the pricing the same, it's said that Samsung could install a hepta-core version instead (the ones used on the S25 series and OnePlus 13 are octa-cores). Similarly, the Exynos 2500 (Samsung's Elite 8 competitor) is tapped to power the Flip 7, although early tests have shown performance to be slight behind the Qualcomm. Real-world performance likely won't be obvious for either models, especially since multitasking and multi-screen capabilities on the fifth and sixth generation have been pretty smooth. 

Still, we can't help but wag a finger at Samsung for holding back the innards while the competition, i.e. Oppo, Honor, Google, continue to push the boundaries not just in terms of chipsets, but also in imaging, battery and charging technology, thinner form factors, and in some case, broader affordability.
Tags:  Samsung, foldables, galaxy z fold 7, galaxy z flip 7
