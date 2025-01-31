Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 And Flip 7 Leak Reveals Processor, RAM And Storage Specs
"Confirmed"— PandaFlash 𝕏 (@PandaFlashPro) January 30, 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 7
256GB | 512GB | 12GB RAM
Galaxy Z Fold 7
256GB | 512GB | 1TB | 12GB RAM
Powered by Snapdragon 8Elite World-Wide.
Now, a critical point of focus for this new set of foldables has been the chipset. On paper, the Fold 7 using the Snapdragon 8 Elite is a big reason to rejoice, but in order to keep the pricing the same, it's said that Samsung could install a hepta-core version instead (the ones used on the S25 series and OnePlus 13 are octa-cores). Similarly, the Exynos 2500 (Samsung's Elite 8 competitor) is tapped to power the Flip 7, although early tests have shown performance to be slight behind the Qualcomm. Real-world performance likely won't be obvious for either models, especially since multitasking and multi-screen capabilities on the fifth and sixth generation have been pretty smooth.
Still, we can't help but wag a finger at Samsung for holding back the innards while the competition, i.e. Oppo, Honor, Google, continue to push the boundaries not just in terms of chipsets, but also in imaging, battery and charging technology, thinner form factors, and in some case, broader affordability.