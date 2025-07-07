Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 And Flip 7 Specs Seemingly Confirmed Ahead Of Launch









To start, the Samsung is on the cusp of unveiling its 2025 foldable lineup and new smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Still, that hasn't stopped fresh leaks from painting a clearer picture of what consumers can expect—in this case, specifications to revised availability timelines for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, the more affordable Z Flip 7 FE, and the next iterations of the Galaxy Watch series.To start, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to be Samsung's thinnest and lightest foldable yet. Leaked promotional materials by Roland Quandt (via Bluesky) suggest it will measure 8.9 millimeters when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded, weighing approximately 216 grams.





The phone is expected to boast a larger 6.5-inch cover display and 8.0-inch inner display. Powering this premium foldable will be a Snapdragon 8 Elite with storage options including 256GB and 512GB (potentially there could be a 1TB variant for select markets). The battery capacity is tipped to be 4,400mAh.





Imaging will be handled by a 200-megapixel primary camera, complemented by a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, alongside a 10MP selfie cam. Rounding off the specs is a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an IP48 dust and water resistance rating













Interestingly, the



For those seeking a more accessible entry into the foldable market, the Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is set to receive a notable upgrade with a larger 4.1-inch cover screen that spans nearly edge-to-edge, designed around its dual-camera setup. It's rumored to utilize Samsung's Exynos 2500 chip (although some regions may still get a Snapdragon variant), paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB internal storage. The camera system is expected to include a 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP selfie. A slight battery boost is anticipated, with a 4,300mAh capacity supporting 25 watts fast charging and 15W Qi2 wireless charging.For those seeking a more accessible entry into the foldable market, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition might be the ticket. This more affordable version is expected to retain a design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, featuring a 6.7-inch inner display and a 3.4-inch cover screen. It will reportedly be powered by the Exynos 2400 chip, offering 8GB RAM and storage choices of 128GB or 256GB. The battery is rumored to be 4,000mAh. The Flip 7 FE is expected to include a 50MP main shooter and a 12MP ultrawide, paired with a 10MP front camera.





2025 Galaxy Watch lineup







Note that while the Alongside the new foldables, Samsung is preparing to launch its latest smartwatches : the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (potentially branded as the Watch Ultra 2). Leaks suggest the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic will feature a new squircle design, along with One UI 8 Watch and integrated Galaxy AI features. The Watch 8 Classic is rumored to retain the popular rotating bezel and a long-lasting battery, while the Ultra is expected to debut with new colorwaysNote that while the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9 should kick off preorders for all these new Galaxy models, consumers might have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the devices. The official global availability date for the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and the Watch Ultra is tentatively set for July 25. Although some regions might see earlier preorder deliveries, the 25th appears to be the widespread release.



