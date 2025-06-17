Samsung Galaxy Watch Is Getting A Running Coach, Bedtime Guidance And More Healthy Upgrades





Samsung Galaxy Watches are on track to get some big health monitoring upgrades in the upcoming One UI 8 Watch. Some highlights feature Antioxidant Index that measure what your fruits and vegetables are doing for your body, the self-explanatory Running Coach, and more.





Antioxidant Index



Bedtime Guidance



Another realm in which Samsung intends the Galaxy Watch to aid in is sleep. Rather than standard fare sleep stage analyses, the new Bedtime Guidance feature analyzes your unique circadian rhythm and "sleep debt" over several days. Leveraging AI, Bedtime Guidance will recommend a personalized sleep and wake window to maximize your alertness and recovery. We can see this tailored experience being especially beneficial for shift workers or those with inconsistent schedules.





In addition, a feature called Vascular Load will be added to the sleep suite. As you sleep, the system will measure the amount of stress your vascular system undergoes as it carries blood throughout the body, delivers oxygen and nutrients, as well as removes waste. As Dr. Hon Pak, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team at Samsung Electronics, emphasized, "Sleep remains a cornerstone of our approach to health. Now, we envision our Galaxy Watch delivering holistic insights centered around sleep—insights that lead to meaningful changes in daily life."





Running Coach

