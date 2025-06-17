CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy Watch Is Getting A Running Coach, Bedtime Guidance And More Healthy Upgrades

by Aaron LeongTuesday, June 17, 2025, 11:46 AM EDT
hero one ui 8 run
Samsung Galaxy Watches are on track to get some big health monitoring upgrades in the upcoming One UI 8 Watch. Some highlights feature Antioxidant Index that measure what your fruits and vegetables are doing for your body, the self-explanatory Running Coach, and more.

antioxidant index1
Antioxidant Index

Arguably one of the most anticipated features is Antioxidant Index, which will allow users to measure their carotenoid levels, i.e. indicators of antioxidant presence in the body, just by placing a finger on the back of watch. Within seconds, the test will provide a score between one and 100, offering a quick snapshot of how well your fruit/vegetable diet help promote healthy aging. 
bedtime guidance1
Bedtime Guidance

Another realm in which Samsung intends the Galaxy Watch to aid in is sleep. Rather than standard fare sleep stage analyses, the new Bedtime Guidance feature analyzes your unique circadian rhythm and "sleep debt" over several days. Leveraging AI, Bedtime Guidance will recommend a personalized sleep and wake window to maximize your alertness and recovery. We can see this tailored experience being especially beneficial for shift workers or those with inconsistent schedules. 

In addition, a feature called Vascular Load will be added to the sleep suite. As you sleep, the system will measure the amount of stress your vascular system undergoes as it carries blood throughout the body, delivers oxygen and nutrients, as well as removes waste. As Dr. Hon Pak, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team at Samsung Electronics, emphasized, "Sleep remains a cornerstone of our approach to health. Now, we envision our Galaxy Watch delivering holistic insights centered around sleep—insights that lead to meaningful changes in daily life."

running coach1
Running Coach

In a bid to catch up with other training-specific watches from Garmin and Coros, One UI 8 Watch is set to debut a feature called Running Coach. This feature will offer a personalized training program based on your current fitness level and goals. After a 12-minute assessment run that scores your ability from zero (beginner) to 10 (advanced), the watch will craft a detailed plan for your desired distance—be it a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or full marathon. Crucially, the Running Coach provides real-time, adaptive guidance, adjusting your plan as you progress and even telling you when to push harder or ease up to prevent injury. 

As mentioned, these new capabilities are expected to be part of the One UI 8 Watch update, although Samsung hinted that these additions will initially arrive in a new Galaxy Watch, slated to be revealed together with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 next month.
