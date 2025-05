Affordable Foldable? Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specs And Price Leak

Amidst all the glare from the spotlight on Samsung's next gen Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 we've seen so far, no one would blame you for missing the Flip FE (Fan Edition). Marketed as a budget foldable, the Flip FE is pegged to sell for a few hundred less that the base Flip 7. To achieve this price point, however, Samsung had to get creative. Once you delve a little deeper into the specs, you'll quickly realize that the Flip FE is pretty much a rebranded Flip 6, for better or for worse.





Building on insider reports regarding the affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (otherwise known as Flip FE) being launched alongside the Z Flip 7, another leak has supposedly confirmed the specs of the former. The flip phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and have 12GB of RAM, while the inner display is tipped to be a 6.7-inch AMOLED unit, paired with a 3.4-inch outer panel. The camera package will consist of a 50-megapixel primary shooter and 12MP ultrawide in the rear, followed by a 10MP selfie cam in the front. The 4,000mAh battery gets 25-watt wired and 15W wireless charging. In terms of dust-water resistance, the Flip FE also gets IP48 certification.





On the surface, those are perfectly respectable specs for a foldable—the previous-generation flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 still offers a good balance of power and endurance and the displays are some of the best in the business. That said, dig deeper and one will find that the Flip FE is a basically a repurposed Galaxy Z Flip 6 . Some may find issue with Samsung's tactic here, but if it means bringing the cost down, we're all for it.





Motorola Razr Plus (2025)