Affordable Foldable? Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specs And Price Leak

Amidst all the glare from the spotlight on Samsung's next gen Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 we've seen so far, no one would blame you for missing the Flip FE (Fan Edition). Marketed as a budget foldable, the Flip FE is pegged to sell for a few hundred less that the base Flip 7. To achieve this price point, however, Samsung had to get creative. Once you delve a little deeper into the specs, you'll quickly realize that the Flip FE is pretty much a rebranded Flip 6, for better or for worse.
Building on insider reports regarding the affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (otherwise known as Flip FE) being launched alongside the Z Flip 7, another leak has supposedly confirmed the specs of the former. The flip phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and have 12GB of RAM, while the inner display is tipped to be a 6.7-inch AMOLED unit, paired with a 3.4-inch outer panel. The camera package will consist of a 50-megapixel primary shooter and 12MP ultrawide in the rear, followed by a 10MP selfie cam in the front. The 4,000mAh battery gets 25-watt wired and 15W wireless charging. In terms of dust-water resistance, the Flip FE also gets IP48 certification.
On the surface, those are perfectly respectable specs for a foldable—the previous-generation flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 still offers a good balance of power and endurance and the displays are some of the best in the business. That said, dig deeper and one will find that the Flip FE is a basically a repurposed Galaxy Z Flip 6. Some may find issue with Samsung's tactic here, but if it means bringing the cost down, we're all for it.
For what it's worth, aside from the cheaper price, the Flip FE will get an additional year of OS and security support over the Flip 6 plus will ship with Android 15. The same report claims that the FE will sell for under €1,000 ($1,135), although other believe that it could be as low as $800. We're leaning towards the former estimate based on the idea that Samsung could be intending on pitting the FE against something like the new Motorola Razr+, while the Flip 7 competes against the Razr Ultra.