Samsung Galaxy Unpacked For July 2025: How To Watch And What To Expect





Samsung has begun sending out invitations for its next Galaxy Unpacked event—it's second one of 2025—and with it comes more hype surrounding artificial intelligence-powered experiences, as well as "breakthrough hardware built to unlocked" the full potential of AI. As with past Galaxy Unpacked events, you can attend a livestream right from the comfort of your home.





Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 9, 2025 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET, or 7:00 a.m. PT, so set that coffee maker to brew a fresh batch early in the morning if you're on the West Coast of the United States. It will take place in Brooklyn, New York for those who want to attend in person, though it will also be livestreamed at The nextwill take place onstarting at, so set that coffee maker to brew a fresh batch early in the morning if you're on the West Coast of the United States. It will take place in Brooklyn, New York for those who want to attend in person, though it will also be livestreamed at Samsung.com , the Samsung Newsroom , and Samsung's YouTube channel









We'll cover whatever news comes from the event, but in the meantime, Samsung has provided the above teaser for Galaxy Unpacked.

What To Expect At Galaxy Unpacked July 2025

It's not much of a secret that, at minimum, Samsung will unveil a new generation foldable. Samsung has teased a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra Fold on multiple occasions, including its latest Galaxy Unpacked video, which shows the outline of a folding device followed by the caption, "Ultra Unfolds."







"This future is already unfolding, and the best of Galaxy AI and Samsung craftsmanship is about to be unveiled," Samsung states in an accompanying press release





In addition to an Ultra variant, it's likely that we'll see Samsung unveil a regular Galaxy Z Fold 7, as well as a Galaxy Z Flip 7, based on previous leaks and rumors (and past product launches). Rumor has it the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature an AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip, as well as 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 200-megapixel main camera as part of its camera array.





None of those specs have been confirmed, mind you, but it's not unusual for accurate details to leak out in the weeks and even months ahead of these events. That said, Samsung previously teased that its next foldable has been "meticulously crafted" to be its "thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable yet."





"It’s only natural that users desire a foldable device that is as easy to carry as it is to use. To that end, Samsung engineers and designers are refining each generation of the Galaxy Z series to be thinner, lighter and more durable than the last. This year, that journey reaches a new milestone," Samsung stated earlier this month.



