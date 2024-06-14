Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Looks Great In Photo Shoot But Ouch, That Price
The unannounced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has broken cover once again, this time in the flesh—sort of. A retail dummy model has fallen into the wrong (right?) hands, giving us a look at how the phone will compare to the current model. Separately, we also have a few more hardware details and a price tag, which is even higher than last year's flagship foldable.
Frequent smartphone leaker Ice Universe got his hands on a dummy model of the Z Fold 6. It doesn't have any electronics inside, but it does give us a better idea of the design previously revealed as renders. Those renders are a close match for the dummy, which has sharper corners and flat edges to match the revamped Galaxy S24 design that is itself aping the iPhone. Samsung previously leaked the phone on its Kazakhstani website, and these new images are a match, but they also provide a much better view of the device.
We've heard from past leaks that the Z Fold 6 will again increase the width of the displays, and that's apparent in the comparison image. The Fold 6 is noticeably wider than the Fold 5, which will be a welcome change. The earlier Samsung foldables had external screens so narrow that many apps didn't render correctly. Having more real estate on the cover display will be appreciated, but that also means a little more space on the internal foldable screen, which is expected to be more square-shaped than the last-gen phone.
We also have some more tidbits about the specs and pricing courtesy of OnLeaks and Smartprix. Samsung is allegedly planning to increase the Z Fold price this year, going from $1,799.99 to $1,899.99 for the 256GB version. The 512GB upgrade comes to $2,019.99, and the 1TB version will be $2,259.99. We've seen several updated phone models creeping upward in price lately, including Google's Pixel phones and the Galaxy S24 family, so this doesn't come as a complete surprise, but that's still objectively a lot of money.
Samsung Fold6 Dummy pic.twitter.com/fwtLyXyG3i— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 14, 2024
As for colors, buyers will have their choice of Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink. Samsung often has exclusive colors on its website, so there may be more options. OnLeaks also claims Samsung reduced the weight substantially this year, going from 253 grams to 239 grams. That's only a couple of grams more than the single-screen Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung has not announced a date for its next Unpacked event to announce the flagship foldable phone, along with the compact Z Flip 6. However, it will probably come at the same time as last year—a late summer Unpacked unveiling followed by release a few weeks later.