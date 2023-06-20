Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5 And What To Expect
As Samsung prepares for its annual Unpacked event, leaks continue to roll in surrounding what insiders believe will be announced. Included in those speculations are specs for its upcoming foldable devices, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch6, as well as some hints at pricing.
Well-known leakster Evan Blass has been throwing out a barrage of leaks concerning Samsung's Unpacked 2023 event taking place in Seoul, Korea in July. New leaked promo images were posted via SamMobile, but have since been taken down by the website. But not before they were grabbed by others and details shared.
One of the shared images shows an array of the expected products to be announced during the event. The image has a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to the left, a pair of Galaxy Buds3, a Galaxy Z Flip5, and a Galaxy Watch6.
Earlier leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold5 could have some major design changes. One of those changes pertains to the aspect ratio of the two displays. It is expected to be wider than previous models, which would provide a better viewing experience for owners. The second design change is that the device may adopt a teardrop hinge, eliminating the gap between the two halves when folded shut. It is still not certain whether or not the Fold5 will completely adopt the S Pen, however.
The Galaxy Z Flip5 could be seeing an update to its cover display, in that it will be shaped almost like a square and cover most of its "lid," according to SamMobile. The larger screen could provide users improved access to more One UI features while the phone is folded shut. While Samsung has been reported to be thinking about giving the Flip the same teardrop hinge expected on the Fold5, it will probably not happen with this generation.
Another leak by @Tech_Reve on Twitter is that the Z Flip5 will maintain its pricing from the previous generation. As for the Z Fold5, it may actually see a reduction in price compared to its predecessor, which would make it more affordable for those wanting to make the move to a high-end foldable device. @Tech_Reve does point out that this is reported as being an initial plan and could change.
While no official date has been given by Samsung as to when the Unpacked event is going to occur, many believe it will be on July 27, 2023. The company is expected to make plenty of product announcements, so be sure to stay tuned to HotHardware for more updates in the near future.