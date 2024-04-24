Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 And Flip 6: Colorways, Pricing And Every Rumored Feature
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are about three months out from their planned launch date, and now we have information that the Korean electronics giant will offer the phones in a selection of colors both old and new. There will apparently be five mainstream colorways plus three Samsung.com exclusives. Let's check out what they are and also recap other spec rumors we have so far.
Previously said Z Flip 6 colors were:— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 22, 2024
Light Blue, Light Green, Silver and Yellow
They are still there but now Light Green is called Mint and Silver is called Silver Shadow.
New, lower volume colors are:
Crafted Black, Peach and White
In another post, the tipster claims the color selection for the Z Fold 6 will be Navy, Silver Shadow, and Light Pink. Lower volume colors are thought to be Crafted Black and White. The Z Fold 5, for what it's worth, came in Blue, Cream, Gray, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black. So overall, there are some changes and tweaks, but nothing really exciting color-wise.
Young has also declared what the storage capacity of the new models will be. The Flip 6 will rock 256GB and 512GB versions, while the Fold 6 will offer 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB flavors. In other words, same as the current generation.
One major alteration everybody is excited for is the change in dimensions for the Fold 6, moving it closer in line with competitors from Oppo, Huawei, and OnePlus in terms of form factor and ergonomics. In the closed position, the Fold 5 has long been criticized for awkward handling, hence the Fold 6 is expected to be shorter (with a 6.2-inch display) while closed and more squarish (7.6-inch panel, diagonal) when opened. We'll have to wait and see how Samsung addresses the center crease, of course, but reports have shown that Samsung wants to at least catch up with what Oppo and OnePlus have accomplished in this area with their very accomplished Find N 3 and Open.
Both the Fold 6 and Flip 6 phones are expected to carry an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, larger batteries, and upgraded camera packages. Despite inflation, MSRPs are expected to remain close to what they are now, which is a good thing while also helping Samsung set apart these flagships from their possible FE cousins.