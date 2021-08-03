Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 And Fold 3 Smartphone Pricing Revealed In Leak





In just a little over a week from now, Samsung will unveil a handful of new devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Flip 3 , and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. There may not be a whole lot in the way of surprises, though. That is because the leaks and rumors scene surrounding the upcoming launches has been especially active, with the latest chatter centered on pricing.





Of course, we will have to wait for Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event for official confirmation on pricing. That will take place on August 11, 2021. Ahead of the event, however, notorious leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) has posted what pricing will look like in Europe. As expected, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 devices will not be cheap.









Assuming his images are the real deal (and we have no reason to doubt him at this point, given his extensive track record), the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will start at €1,099 for the 128GB model and €1,149 for the more capacious 256GB model. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start at €1,899 for the base model and cost €1,999 for a more capacious SKU.





The image does not specify what the storage capacities will be for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available with 256GB or 512GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage, so we can safely assume the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer at least those amounts.





What about US pricing? Blass warns that "pricing is almost never a direct conversion across markets and currencies," so we'll have to wait and see. If you're curious anyway, at the current exchange rate €1,099 works out to around $1,303 in US currency, €1,149 to $1,362, €1,899 to $2,251, and €1,999 to $2,370.





Both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are expected to use either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888+ processor and wield at least 12GB of RAM. Past leaks also suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a 6.7-inch primary display and 1.9-inch cover display, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport a 7.6-inch primary folding display and 6.2-inch external cover display.













Blass also shared pricing on upcoming wearables and earbuds, also in Europe. Here's how it breaks down...