CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, June 28, 2021, 09:18 AM EDT

Qualcomm's New Snapdragon 888+ 5G Chip Cranks 3GHz For Flagship Phones

snapdragon 888 plus banner
We all knew it was coming, and Qualcomm today announced the more powerful version of its Snapdragon 888, aptly named the Snapdragon 888+. Like the Snapdragon 865+ and Snapdragon 855+ that came before it, the Snapdragon 888+ has the same basic blueprint as its namesake, with higher clocks for increased performance.

This time around, the prime Kryo CPU core is clocked at up to 3GHz (2.995GHz to be exact), compared to 2.84GHz (just over a 5 percent boost). This should be enough to eke slightly better overall performance than the standard-issue Snapdragon 888. The other performance increase comes from Qualcomm's 6th generation AI Engine (Hexagon 780), which gets a 20 percent performance boost from 26 TOPS to 32 TOPS.

Interestingly, there's no indication that the Adreno 660 GPU has been massaged to offer better performance via faster clocks. Since Qualcomm made no specific mention of it, we're going to assume that performance is unchanged. This is a significant change from years past where Qualcomm paid particular attention to increasing GPU performance to help boost fps in games. Perhaps Qualcomm was butting up against thermal limits as-is with the Snapdragon 888+ and didn't have the power budget to address the GPU.

snapdragon 888 plus

With that said, everything else about the Snapdragon 888+ mirrors that of the preceding Snapdragon 888. That means you'll find a Spectra 580 ISP, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and an integrated Snapdragon X60 5G modem with peak download speeds of 7.5Gbps (with both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands supported).

"Snapdragon is synonymous with premium Android experiences. Our latest flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform will help deliver the premium entertainment, connectivity, and gaming experiences users deserve," said Christopher Patrick, SVP and GM for Qualcomm's mobile handset business. "We're excited to see OEMs launch with products based on our highest performing platform."

According to Qualcomm, major OEMs like ASUS, HONOR, Motorola, Vivo, and Xiaomi have all signed on to deliver flagship smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 888+. All the devices will begin shipping during the third quarter.

Tags:  Qualcomm, (NASDAQ:QCOM), snapdragon 888, snapdragon 888+

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment