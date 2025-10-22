Samsung Galaxy XR Taps Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 To Battle Apple Vision Pro





Samsung just officially unveiled the new Galaxy XR, to take the fight to Apple's Vision Pro. For the uninitiated, the Galaxy XR is an extended reality (XR) headset that Samsung claims is the first true AI-native gadget of its kind. Launching at an aggressive price point of $1,799.99 (for the base 16GB / 256GB version), Samsung hopes the Galaxy XR will reshape the spatial computing landscape by blending solid hardware with the freshly-minted Android XR platform













According to Samsung, the Galaxy XR is designed to be an assistive companion for "discovery, play, and work," therefore moving beyond novelty and focusing on utility—from virtual collaboration to real-time information access.





XR Controllers are an extra $250







Samsung's Galaxy XR is available now at Samsung Experience Stores and on Samsung's website. Available accessories include the Galaxy XR Travel Case and Galaxy XR Controller, each priced at $249.99. Samsung says anyone who buys a Galaxy XR before the end of the year will "enjoy the exclusive benefits of The Explorer Pack, which is worth more than $1,000." The pack includes 12 months of access to Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and an XR Pack of specialized XR content.