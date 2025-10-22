Samsung Galaxy XR Taps Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 To Battle Apple Vision Pro
Aaron Leong
Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 07:00 AM EDT
Samsung just officially unveiled the new Galaxy XR, to take the fight to Apple's Vision Pro. For the uninitiated, the Galaxy XR is an extended reality (XR) headset that Samsung claims is the first true AI-native gadget of its kind. Launching at an aggressive price point of $1,799.99 (for the base 16GB / 256GB version), Samsung hopes the Galaxy XR will reshape the spatial computing landscape by blending solid hardware with the freshly-minted Android XR platform.
As we've previously reported, the Galaxy XR is the result of a three-way collaboration between Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor and is designed to directly challenge more closed platforms, by leveraging the more open and developer-friendly Android XR ecosystem with the idea that everyone's favorite Android apps can be readily optimized for the XR environment.
While high performance and leading edge visuals are expected, the true pitch for the Galaxy XR lies in deep AI integration, whereby the OS is built around multimodal AI, combining Samsung's Galaxy AI suite with Google's Gemini models. What this should do is enable natural interactions using voice, vision, and gesture controls. Instead of relying on a physical controller for every task, the device can understand a user's intent from multiple inputs simultaneously. For example, a user could point at a landmark (vision), ask a question about it (voice), and Gemini could instantly overlay contextual information onto the real-world viewport, offering assistance and information without breaking the immersion.
According to Samsung, the Galaxy XR is designed to be an assistive companion for "discovery, play, and work," therefore moving beyond novelty and focusing on utility—from virtual collaboration to real-time information access.
Samsung has prioritized comfort for the device. It's reported weight is just 545 grams for the headset itself (with a forehead cushion), making it significantly lighter than the Vision Pro, which can range from 600 grams (M2) to 800 grams (M5). The battery is external, and connects via a tether, and weighs an additional 302 grams (again lighter than Apple's offerings). Endurance is rated at about two hours of general use.
The headset boasts a 4K micro-OLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate with a tight 6.3 µ pixel pitch. Furthermore, eyeglass wearers are supported as well, thanks to vision correction (50-70 millimeters IPD) through separately purchasable optical inserts.
Samsung's Galaxy XR is available now at Samsung Experience Stores and on Samsung's website. Available accessories include the Galaxy XR Travel Case and Galaxy XR Controller, each priced at $249.99. Samsung says anyone who buys a Galaxy XR before the end of the year will "enjoy the exclusive benefits of The Explorer Pack, which is worth more than $1,000." The pack includes 12 months of access to Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and an XR Pack of specialized XR content.