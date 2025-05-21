Move Over Meta Ray-Ban, Google Unveils Android XR Glasses With Gemini







Google has unveiled a powerful convergence of its ambitious Android XR platform and the ever-growing capabilities of its Gemini AI. This integration was showcased extensively at Google I/O, including a demo of the OS performing livestreams, Google Map-ping, and photo captures using beta Android XR glasses. Google plans to take on Meta AI glasses by early 2026 (or as soon as late 2025) with new hardware in partnership with select eyewear brands.















Shahram Izadi, VP and GM of Android XR said during the presentation that "when you're on the go, you'll want lightweight glasses that can give you timely information without reaching for your phone." He also added that "we built Android XR together as one team with Samsung and optimized it for Snapdragon with Qualcomm .”













Aside from these aforementioned development and hardware partners, Google has also partnered with other manufacturers, including Xreal for developer-focused glasses (Project Aura), to bring Android XR to a range of devices. The underlying Android XR platform itself, now in its second developer preview, boasts enhanced capabilities like hand tracking, immersive video playback, and a robust toolkit for developers using Jetpack XR, Unity, OpenXR, and WebXR.