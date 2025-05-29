CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset Flexes Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 In Benchmark Leak

by Aaron LeongThursday, May 29, 2025, 10:22 AM EDT
hero samsung project moohan
Samsung's inaugural foray into the extended reality (XR) space is taking clearer shape as details emerge about its "Project Moohan" headset. The device recently made an appearance on Geekbench, revealing key specifications such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor paired with an Adreno 740 GPU running on top of Android 14. The headset could launch by late 2025, if all goes as planned.

At the heart of Project Moohan is the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip that is purpose-built for XR applications. The processor boasts a six-core architecture based on an Arm Cortex-A78C CPU and an Adreno 740 GPU.

Beyond raw power, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 brings several critical features to the table, including support for low latency (down to 12 milliseconds) full-color see-through capabilities, which are essential for seamless transitions between the real and virtual worlds. It also facilitates low latency Wi-Fi 7 connections, ensuring smooth and responsive interactions, and it incorporates VR-specific optimizations such as foveated rendering and Space Warp technology to boost visual fidelity and reduce motion sickness.

A leaked Geekbench listing has further indicated that Project Moohan will be equipped with 16GB RAM, while running the Android 14-based Android XR OS, which is anticipated to be the foundation for Google's new Android XR operating system. The Geekbench score shows a single-core score of 990 and a multi-core score of 2,453, plus confirming the chipset is an XR2+ with all six cores running at 2.36GHz. Some outlets have erroneously reported that Moohan would have an XR2 (the same one used in the Meta Quest 3S) that offers two 2.36GHz cores and four 2.05GHz cores.

moohan geekbench1
Geekbench score for Samsung Project Moohan

While Project Moohan appears to be Samsung's flagship XR headset, the company is also reportedly working on two other related projects: "Haean" and "Jinju." These are expected to take on a smart glasses form factor, potentially offering a more discreet and everyday-wearable XR experience. It is anticipated that these devices will also leverage the same Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, which is a nice surprise.

The emergence of Samsung's headsets on Geekbench signals that the company's XR development is progressing steadily. With a dedicated XR chipset, ample RAM, and a Google-backed operating system, the company is positioning itself as a serious contender in the burgeoning XR market. Pricing and launch dates are still unknown, but rumors peg at least Moohan to drop by the end of the year.
Tags:  Samsung, (NASDAQ:QCOM), smartglasses, snapdragon xr2 gen 2, android-xr
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment