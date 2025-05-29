Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset Flexes Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 In Benchmark Leak









At the heart of Project Moohan is the Samsung's inaugural foray into the extended reality (XR) space is taking clearer shape as details emerge about its "Project Moohan" headset . The device recently made an appearance on Geekbench, revealing key specifications such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor paired with an Adreno 740 GPU running on top of Android 14. The headset could launch by late 2025, if all goes as planned.At the heart of Project Moohan is the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip that is purpose-built for XR applications. The processor boasts a six-core architecture based on an Arm Cortex-A78C CPU and an Adreno 740 GPU.





Beyond raw power, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 brings several critical features to the table, including support for low latency (down to 12 milliseconds) full-color see-through capabilities, which are essential for seamless transitions between the real and virtual worlds. It also facilitates low latency Wi-Fi 7 connections, ensuring smooth and responsive interactions, and it incorporates VR-specific optimizations such as foveated rendering and Space Warp technology to boost visual fidelity and reduce motion sickness.



Samsung's XR Project Moohan SM-I610 spotted on Geekbench with Adreno 740 GPU.



Specifications

🔳 6-cores at 2.36GHz

🎮 Adreno 740 GPU (The Adreno 740 GPU is integrated with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but here it appears to be part of a different chipset/SoC.)

🍭 Android 14

-… pic.twitter.com/yfnxH45zRm — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 27, 2025

A leaked Geekbench listing has further indicated that Project Moohan will be equipped with 16GB RAM, while running the Android 14-based Android XR OS, which is anticipated to be the foundation for Google's new Android XR operating system. The Geekbench score shows a single-core score of 990 and a multi-core score of 2,453, plus confirming the chipset is an XR2+ with all six cores running at 2.36GHz. Some outlets have erroneously reported that Moohan would have an XR2 (the same one used in the Meta Quest 3S ) that offers two 2.36GHz cores and four 2.05GHz cores.





Geekbench score for Samsung Project Moohan

While Project Moohan appears to be Samsung's flagship XR headset, the company is also reportedly working on two other related projects: "Haean" and "Jinju." These are expected to take on a smart glasses form factor, potentially offering a more discreet and everyday-wearable XR experience. It is anticipated that these devices will also leverage the same Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, which is a nice surprise. While Project Moohan appears to be Samsung's flagship XR headset, the company is also reportedly working on two other related projects: "Haean" and "Jinju." These are expected to take on a smart glasses form factor, potentially offering a more discreet and everyday-wearable XR experience. It is anticipated that these devices will also leverage the same Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, which is a nice surprise.



