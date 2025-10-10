Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Leak Reveals A Direct Rival To Apple Vision Pro

We've uncovered bits and pieces of Samsung's long-anticipated extended reality Galaxy XR headset so far, but a massive leak dump, including final renders, key specs, as well as a look at the software, has left little to the imagination. Based on the numbers alone, Samsung appears to have engineered the headset to outperform the likes of the Apple Vision Pro in several critical areas
.
An exclusive information leak (as reported by Android Headlines
) has basically answered a lot of lingering questions about the Galaxy XR (codenamed "Project Moohan," or "inifinity" in Korean). Beginning with the display: Samsung is reportedly equipping the Galaxy XR with dual 4K micro-OLED displays, combining for a total of 29 million pixels. This figure is a direct shot across the bow at the Vision Pro, which offers approximately 23 million pixels. With a pixel density of over 4,000 PPI, the Galaxy XR should offer a significantly sharper and more vivid visual experience, especially in terms for text clarity and mixed-reality passthrough.
Samsung appears to have paid close attention to one of the biggest complaints about the Vision Pro, which is weight (and cost—more on that later). The exclusive report states 545 grams, noticeably lighter than Apple’s headset that hovers over the 600g mark. Renders show a design featuring a plush, adjustable head strap with a rear dial to dial-in a proper fit, plus an external, tethered battery pack.
In terms of sensors/cameras for tracking and input, the Galaxy XR is loaded. Hand tracking is handled by four sensors up front and two at the bottom flanking the nose support. There's also a depth sensor smack dab in the middle of the forehead, two eye-tracking sensors in each eyepiece, plus two front-facing world cameras. Similar to Meta Quests, the Galaxy XR will ship with a pair of 6-DoF
controllers featuring haptic feedback and analog sticks, appealing
directly to the gaming and professional VR community.
The headset runs on Android XR
, customized with Samsung’s familiar One UI XR interface. Leaked screenshots show a straightforward grid launcher with floating icons for key apps like Google Maps, YouTube, Netflix, and the Play Store. Furthermore, the system is expected to integrate Google's Gemini AI for contextual assistance and spatial navigation.
While official pricing is still unconfirmed
, some suggest the Samsung Galaxy XR could be priced between $1,800 and $2,900. Even at the higher end of the range, the headset would significantly undercut the Vision Pro’s $3,500 starting price, making it a potential market disruptor.
Photo credits: Android Headlines