Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Leak Reveals A Direct Rival To Apple Vision Pro





We've uncovered bits and pieces of Samsung's long-anticipated extended reality Galaxy XR headset so far, but a massive leak dump, including final renders, key specs, as well as a look at the software, has left little to the imagination. Based on the numbers alone, Samsung appears to have engineered the headset to outperform the likes of the Apple Vision Pro in several critical areas













Samsung appears to have paid close attention to one of the biggest complaints about the Vision Pro, which is weight (and cost—more on that later). The exclusive report states 545 grams, noticeably lighter than Apple’s headset that hovers over the 600g mark. Renders show a design featuring a plush, adjustable head strap with a rear dial to dial-in a proper fit, plus an external, tethered battery pack.













In terms of sensors/cameras for tracking and input, the Galaxy XR is loaded. Hand tracking is handled by four sensors up front and two at the bottom flanking the nose support. There's also a depth sensor smack dab in the middle of the forehead, two eye-tracking sensors in each eyepiece, plus two front-facing world cameras. Similar to Meta Quests, the Galaxy XR will ship with a pair of 6-DoF controllers featuring haptic feedback and analog sticks, appealing directly to the gaming and professional VR community.





While official pricing is still unconfirmed , some suggest the Samsung Galaxy XR could be priced between $1,800 and $2,900. Even at the higher end of the range, the headset would significantly undercut the Vision Pro’s $3,500 starting price, making it a potential market disruptor.





Photo credits: Android Headlines