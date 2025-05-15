CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Vision Pro A Year Later: Hits, Misses & What The Future Holds

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, May 15, 2025, 09:08 AM EDT
wearing vision pro
Apple's Vision Pro headset has had an interesting trajectory since its launch, and not necessarily for the better. As someone who owned it early, it was certainly an intriguing experience. First, let me give it credit where credit is due. The way that it presents its interpretation of the world to the user has some truly magnificent moments. The technology underneath is impressive, and the visuals are often stunning with crisp resolution. 

Unfortunately, that's where the positives start to fall off the edge, the same as if you were on a virtual-reality skyscraper walk. I kept it way beyond the initial return period, but this year ended up selling it since the device had fallen flat on its promise of spatial computing. The expensive price was always in the back of my mind, and it stung as time went on. Thankfully, Apple devices tend to retain value very well, and the Vision Pro was no exception, so it isn't all Doom and gloom. 

vision pro

The hype for the Vision Pro was intense early on, but it was also mixed with some mockery and criticism. Much of that was right—the device is just not comfortable to use, even with optimized straps. I'd often have fatigue and red marks on my face after only an hour or so of use. 

Secondly, it failed to capture a use case for everyday use. Apple pushed the notion of spatial computing, but being inside of the device for many hours is just downright isolating and over stimulating. The app support for the device was also poor, with only a few bespoke experiences presented by Apple initially and rarely updated. 

It felt sort of like when you first experienced the internet in the 1990s. The concept was wonderful, but there wasn't the ecosystem in place yet to really make it a daily use device. That's why the iPhone and iPad are so far ahead of the Vision Pro and not likely to be replaced anytime soon. The daily usability has been proven with those, and other such devices from other manufacturers. 

To be fair, the Vision Pro did improve over time, with updates being done regularly. The addition of widescreen monitor support made for interesting use case possibilities, but was not enough to drive new users to the platform. Most of the new updates merely just improved the device for those who were already using it enthusiastically. 

Many have criticized the Vision Pro's steep $3,500 cost of entry, and rightfully so. If this device were under $2,000, or even $999, it would be a lot easier to justify its niche existence. Sure, some look at its high price as a developer-aimed product, or for enthusiasts. The reality is, enthusiasts like myself got bored of the device after a few months, and developers don't care to invest into a stagnant platform. 

Why do other VR and AR devices, such as the Meta Quest 3 seem to do better for consumers? The first key is its much lower price entry point, which always will be a significant factor. Secondly, those devices have connected with many users a real-world use case incentive. Gaming is perhaps at the forefront of the reason why many of those users enjoy the devices. 

Having prescription lenses for the Vision Pro was another added cost, but made using the device without glasses much better. Likewise, it was often good at not needing a separate controller with its hand gestures. Sometimes I'd still wish for an input device, and the ability to connect a mouse and keyboard were also positive points. 

While gaming is there in some fashion for the Vision Pro, it is merely an afterthought and was completely neutered by Apple. If it would have launched with a strong library of immersive games, and even incentives to use controllers such as the Sony PS5 Dualsense, things may have been different. Perhaps in the Vision Pro 2 Apple will tweak its approach, if it ever releases. 
Tags:  Apple, augmented reality, (NASDAQ:AAPL), vision pro
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment