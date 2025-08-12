Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders And Specs Leak Revealing A Few Surprises





New leaks are strongly suggesting that Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE) is blurring the lines between its budget-friendly and premium flagship tiers, at least visually. Ironically, it's the adequate specifications on the inside and the $800 price point that may turn off potential buyers.

















Other reported aspects of the phone that we now know about include a 4,900mAh battery, a small upgrade from the S24 FE and thus matching the capacity of the S25+. It will also reportedly support 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.





For photography, the S25 FE is expected to stick with a familiar triple-camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The only notable change seems to be a slight bump to a 12MP selfie camera (from 10MP), a small but welcome improvement.

So what do you think? Given the upscale looks akin to its flagship stablemates, but same processor and other specs that represent barely a blip on the upgrade radar, would you call the latest Fan Edition a true affordable flagship or just a mid-range phone with a premium design?







Whatever you want to classify it as, Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch in September or October for about $800 running Android 16 with One UI 8 out of the box.





Photo credits: Samsung via Tesco