Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Smiles For The Camera In Unboxing Video

by Aaron LeongTuesday, September 24, 2024, 09:55 AM EDT
hero Galaxy S24 FE
Well, that didn't take long—Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE has been leaked to no end and is set to launch next week, but we now have two unboxings of the device in the wild. The videos basically show it all: what the final phone looks like and its specifications. Let's take a look.


Two unboxing videos just popped up on the interweb showing off the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, pretty much leaving little left to the imagination. The first video, posted by Mr. Azeem (via YouTube) looks like an official Samsung unboxing promotional. All five colorways (Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mind, and Yellow) are featured, and viewers are also showed what's bundled in the box along with the phone.

s24%20fe%20AI%20(2)

The new phone will be powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, which we noted is a underclocked version of the Exynos 2400 found on the non-Ultra S24 in certain markets. The video hints that Samsung's Galaxy AI will be on tap, so at least the 2400e should be powerful enough to handle offline AI features like Photo Assist and Live Translate. 

Buyers will be happy with the upgrade display. It's a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ unit that pushes out a solid 1,900 peak nits. That's 500 nits higher than that of the S23 FE and will make for better viewing outdoors or under bright lighting.

s24%20FE%20colors%20(2)

The video also shows off a larger 4,700 mAh battery, claiming that—under ideal lab conditions—will allow for 81 hours of music playback and 28 hours of video playback. The camera package is basically as predicted so far: there's a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultrawide, 8 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 10 MP selfie. Not too shabby at all.

What new owners get in the box is the rather expected lack of charger block, but will get a USB-C to USB-C cable, SIM card ejector, and the obligatory paperwork.


A second video from YouTuber Deni7s (embedded above) shows off two individuals unboxing the Blue and Gray versions of the smartphone, both of which bear a striking resemblance to the S24+ aside from thicker bezels.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to have a global launch next week at an event in Vietnam.
