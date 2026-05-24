Samsung Galaxy S25+ Drops To Record Low Price For Memorial Day

A deal that is listed as "selling fast" on Amazon has brought Samsung's still-excellent Galaxy S25+ down to an all-time low price for Memorial Day weekend. If you are in the market for an Android smartphone, this one deserves serious consideration, as you're getting a flagship-tier handset for what is now essentially mid-range price.
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Is 30% Off
Presumably for a limited time, you can score Samsung's Galaxy S25+ (256GB)
for $699.99 at Amazon (30% off, save $300)
. The caveat is that it is listed as being shipped and sold by a marketplace seller, Celltraders, with an 82% positive rating. We always prefer to buy items that are shipped and sold directly by Amazon, but the aggressive pricing on this one convinced us to pass it along, for anyone willing to take a flier.
Disclaimer aside, note that this deal for the Galaxy S25+ in new condition. Alternatively, you can check if there is a restock of a refurbished Galaxy S25+
listed in "excellent" condition for $649.97 at Best Buy (save $250.02)
. It's currently showing as out of stock, but the 512GB model (refurbished, excellent condition)
is in stock for $724.99 at Best Buy (save $341.64)
.
As for the actual phone, you can check out our Galaxy S25 roundup review
for our in-depth analysis of all three main Galaxy S25 devices, Plus model included. The Plus slides in between the regular and Ultra models, bringing with it a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 3120x1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite
processor. Other key specs include 12GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage (in the configuration that's marked down), a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) wide-angle camera on the front, and three rear cameras consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor with optical image stabilization, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens, and 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE And Galaxy Z Flip7 Are On Sale Too
The Galaxy S25 FE
, or Fan Edition, is built around a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 2340x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Samsung Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB of RAM, and in this case, 256GB of storage.
Samsung's camera arrangement is similar to the S25+, with the FE model featuring a 12MP selfie camera in the front, and three rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MB (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens, and 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens.
One other deal worth checking out is Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip7 (128GB)
, which is on sale for $579.99 at Amazon (36% off, save $320)
. This is another marketplace seller listing (YY Wireless), though it ships from Amazon and is listed with a free 30-day refund/replacement policy.