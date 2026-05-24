Samsung Galaxy S25+ Drops To Record Low Price For Memorial Day





A deal that is listed as "selling fast" on Amazon has brought Samsung's still-excellent Galaxy S25+ down to an all-time low price for Memorial Day weekend. If you are in the market for an Android smartphone, this one deserves serious consideration, as you're getting a flagship-tier handset for what is now essentially mid-range price.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Is 30% Off

Samsung's Galaxy S25+ (256GB) for $699.99 at Amazon (30% off, save $300). The caveat is that it is listed as being shipped and sold by a marketplace seller, Celltraders, with an 82% positive rating. We always prefer to buy items that are shipped and sold directly by Amazon, but the aggressive pricing on this one convinced us to pass it along, for anyone willing to take a flier. Presumably for a limited time, you can scorefor. The caveat is that it is listed as being shipped and sold by a marketplace seller, Celltraders, with an 82% positive rating. We always prefer to buy items that are shipped and sold directly by Amazon, but the aggressive pricing on this one convinced us to pass it along, for anyone willing to take a flier.





refurbished Galaxy S25+ listed in "excellent" condition for $649.97 at Best Buy (save $250.02). It's currently showing as out of stock, but the 512GB model (refurbished, excellent condition) is in stock for $724.99 at Best Buy (save $341.64). Disclaimer aside, note that this deal for the Galaxy S25+ in new condition. Alternatively, you can check if there is a restock of alisted in "excellent" condition for. It's currently showing as out of stock, but theis in stock for





As for the actual phone, you can check out our Galaxy S25 roundup review for our in-depth analysis of all three main Galaxy S25 devices, Plus model included. The Plus slides in between the regular and Ultra models, bringing with it a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 3120x1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.





It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Other key specs include 12GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage (in the configuration that's marked down), a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) wide-angle camera on the front, and three rear cameras consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor with optical image stabilization, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens, and 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE And Galaxy Z Flip7 Are On Sale Too









Samsung Galaxy 25 FE (256GB) with Galaxy Buds 3 FE for $692.98 at Amazon (19% off, save $167). If you want just phone by itself, you can get the Galaxy S25 FE (256GB) without earbuds for $579.99 at Amazon (18% off, save $130). Both are shipped and sold by Amazon. We found a few other Samsung deals as well, including a discount on thefor. If you want just phone by itself, you can get thewithout earbuds for. Both are shipped and sold by Amazon.





Galaxy S25 FE, or Fan Edition, is built around a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 2340x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Samsung Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB of RAM, and in this case, 256GB of storage. The, or Fan Edition, is built around a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 2340x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Samsung Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB of RAM, and in this case, 256GB of storage.





Samsung's camera arrangement is similar to the S25+, with the FE model featuring a 12MP selfie camera in the front, and three rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MB (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens, and 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens.



