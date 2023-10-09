CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy S24 With One UI 6.1 Will Be A Massive AI Play, Tipster Reveals

by Aaron LeongMonday, October 09, 2023, 10:09 AM EDT
Could the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 be bestowed with more baked-in AI (artificial intelligence) features and a more powerful Bixby? According to a reliable tech tipster, it sure sounds like it.

Still a few months out, Galaxy S24 rumors and leaks surrounding the Samsung S24 line of smartphones continue to give us a better idea of what the Korean company might be bringing to the table. Today, popular tech speculator Ice Universe posted an interesting nugget stating that One UI 6.1-powered Galaxy S24 phones will have new AI features and it seems like Samsung is going all in on this.

With Samsung touting the upcoming Exynos 2400 SoC's built-in text-to-image generative abilities, the rumor seems quite credible. Currently, it's unknown exactly what AI capabilities the phone will introduce with the chipset and One UI 6.1 combo. Ice Universe stated something more powerful than Bixby, but other than that, it's anyone's guess.

Perhaps a good clue would be to look to what Google is doing with its latest Pixel 8 lineup and Android 14, namely AI assistant and image editing/creation. With these new devices, Google has basically put mobile AI chat (i.e. Bard) at the forefront of the Android user experience. Bard is currently able to take web pages and summarize, translate, or read it aloud to you. 

Moreover, Google is using AI in the Pixel 8's in image capture and processing, such as with AI generated wallpapers, Best Take—the ability to automatically snap multiple photos of a scene, then allowing users to swap out preferred faces of subjects in the final photo—or Magic Editor with Magic Eraser, where users can resize, reposition, or stretch objects within a photo.

With all the focus on the Exynos 2400 in terms of AI, we do wonder if the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 versions of the S24 will receive the same AI treatment as well. 

Image credit: Technizo Concept
Tags:  Samsung, AI, one ui, s24
