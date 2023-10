Samsung Galaxy S24 With One UI 6.1 Will Be A Massive AI Play, Tipster Reveals

With Samsung touting the upcoming Exynos 2400 SoC's built-in text-to-image generative abilities, the rumor seems quite credible. Currently, it's unknown exactly what AI capabilities the phone will introduce with the chipset and One UI 6.1 combo. Ice Universe stated something more powerful than Bixby, but other than that, it's anyone's guess.Perhaps a good clue would be to look to what Google is doing with its latest Pixel 8 lineup and Android 14, namely AI assistant and image editing/creation. With these new devices, Google has basically put mobile AI chat (i.e. Bard) at the forefront of the Android user experience. Bard is currently able to take web pages and summarize, translate, or read it aloud to you.Moreover, Google is using AI in the Pixel 8's in image capture and processing, such as with AI generated wallpapers, Best Take—the ability to automatically snap multiple photos of a scene, then allowing users to swap out preferred faces of subjects in the final photo—or Magic Editor with Magic Eraser, where users can resize, reposition, or stretch objects within a photo.With all the focus on the Exynos 2400 in terms of AI, we do wonder if the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 versions of the S24 will receive the same AI treatment as well.Image credit: Technizo Concept